Radical conservatism kills American religion





How right-wing religious leaders try to take over the world even if it means losing their soul.

Religious leaders pray with President Donald Trump after signing a proclamation for a national day of prayer to be held Sunday, September 3, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, file)

American organized religion is facing a downward spiraling crisis of its own creation. The latest effort by conservative Catholic bishops to use abortion as a club to deny Communion to President Biden is a prime example of this self-sabotage:

U.S. Roman Catholic bishops, ignoring Vatican warning, overwhelmingly voted to draft guidelines on the sacrament of the Eucharist, advancing push by conservative bishops to deny Communion to President Biden because of its support for abortion rights.

The ruling, released Friday afternoon, targets the country’s second Catholic president, perhaps the most religious commander-in-chief since Jimmy Carter, and exposes bitter divisions in American Catholicism. It closed three days of controversial debate at a June virtual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The measure was approved by a 73 percent vote in favor and 24 percent against.

It’s frankly astonishing. President Biden is a devout Catholic who attends church with unusual regularity. He wears his faith on his sleeve and uses it to guide his moral decisions. He suffered personal tragedies that would shatter many people and maintained an almost infuriating optimism about America, its fellow human beings (even its Republican opponents), and the Divine Himself. A religious organization suffering from dramatic declines and anxious to maintain its influence on this earth should be delighted to have such a person as arguably the most powerful person in the world.

But not the leadership of the Roman Catholic bishops, which stands by the political right of the laity. They aligned themselves strongly with Donald Trump, one of the most personally condemned men imaginable, a die-hard evader of the church with a personality so far removed from that of the textual Jesus Christ that conservative Christians have had to rationalize their support of him as an “imperfect vessel” or a modern day Cyrus, the unbeliever who nonetheless helped the faithful. It would be hard to imagine a more cruel, petty, narcissistic and conceited person than Trump, a more perfect icon of the Seven Deadly Sins.

They took no action to attempt to deny Trump communion despite his offensive personality and heresies on nearly every point of New Testament Christian doctrine, including, in particular, the death penalty. But they decided to draw the line against Biden on abortion, an issue that does not appear in the Bible and requires tortured textual interpretations to justify the application of the doctrine. This despite the fact that Catholics split their votes for Biden and Trump almost equally.

The bishops’ decision to offend another Catholic more about abortion than, say, the abuse of migrant children or the state killing of prisoners by a smiling womanizer illustrates their true motives. Bishops do not act in the interest of their faith or their flock; they act as agents of the twisted moral quagmire that is American Conservatism, Inc. They prioritize the control of women’s bodies over any other spiritual or secular importance. In doing so, they are rapidly alienating at least half of what remains of the American church’s adherents.

At the same time, Protestant pastors are struggling to control the growth of QAnon conspiracies in their congregations. The QAnon cult is partly just the latest gloss on satanic panic and the Great Awakening movements in the past. But it is also a form of apostasy, a bizarre heretical substitution of Donald Trump for the avenging Jesus of Revelation, who came to punish the wicked in a fallen world, justify ostracized true believers, and inaugurate the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth. In the case of the Q devotees, the flaming sword of Jesus wreaking havoc on the Antichrist devotees has been replaced by the mass executions of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and his liberal colleagues in Gitmo by military tribunals secrets.

Much like conservative Catholic bishops, QAnon adherents are substituting their secular racial and sexual insecurities and partisan temporal allegiances for genuine spiritual connection and compassion. But the pastors of the evangelical white churches in America are largely responsible only for themselves: they have allowed their culture to be dominated by the hard right with little hindsight. White Evangelical America is now a very distinct subculture on social and economic issues from most of the rest of America, including even other Americans of the faith. It was only a matter of time before tying their beliefs to the altar of partisan culture wars ended with the sacrifice of their faith itself to the golden idol of Donald Trump.

So it’s no surprise that an increasingly progressive America has recoiled in horror, fleeing churches and abandoning religious organizations that have waged outright war against multicultural democracy.

Religion could find a place even in a socially liberal world where science and technology have supplanted much of what was previously the mystery of the divine. The younger generations in the throes of existential environmental and economic crises in the face of an intransigent political system have little secular foundations to hope for the future. Faith could provide irrational courage in the face of despair, just as it did for President Biden.

But that would require religious leaders to abandon America’s revenge conservative project. For now, however, it seems they would rather spend a Hail Mary in an authoritarian theocracy to win the world even if it means losing their soul – and their devotees – in the process.

