Better form of COVID-19 volunteers than JokPro





Jakarta, IDN Times – The head of the Strategic Communication Agency of the Central Executive Council (DPP) of the Democratic Party, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, alluded to the presence of the Joko “Jokowi” Widodo-Prabowo Subianto volunteers called JokPro 2024. volunteers to train volunteers COVID-19. “It’s better for volunteers who are unclear to train volunteers to fight COVID-19 and help people who are struggling because of the health and economic crisis we are currently facing, like what the Democratic Party does, “Herzaky said in a statement on Saturday (19/19) ./ 6/2021). “Stop the political maneuvering, focus only on helping the people. Let us help President Joko Widodo cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic crisis,” he continued. Also read: Claims not the initiator of JokPro 2024, Qodari: this is the idea of ​​the people 1. It will only divide society ANTARA FOTO / Wahyu Putro A The dispute between Jokowi and Prabowo, according to Herzaky, will only divide society. He has seen reality since 2014, where the contention between the two has created polarization and deep wounds in society. “If we then leave the fate of Indonesia to them both, it is as if Indonesia has stopped moving and there has been no progress since 2014,” Herzaky said. To read also: KSP: Jokowi is not interested in 3 presidential terms, but it is up to the MPR to decide 2. Jokowi repeatedly refused President Joko Widodo (left) accompanied by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin delivers a press statement at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Saturday 10/31/2020. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Press office / Rusman / Document Continue reading the article below Editor’s choices Regarding Jokowi’s three-term speech, Herzaky said that Jokowi repeatedly rejected the speech. According to him, Jokowi’s refusal is not just jokes. “He himself has repeatedly denied the existence of a three-phase plan. Of course, his rejection is not just a speech,” Herzaky said. Therefore, Herzaky demanded not to trap Jokowi and destroy reform ideals by forcing a three-term presidential plan. “Don’t then let him be tricked, provoked, to amputate our democracy and destroy the ideals of reform. Don’t set Indonesia back decades by forcing a three-term presidential plan,” Herzaky said. 3. There are still many better leaders in Indonesia Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) (center) delivers a statement to reporters after a meeting with DPD Chairman of the Democratic Party across Indonesia regarding the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) of the Democratic Party, Jakarta, Sunday ( 3/7/2021). According to the results of the meeting, all the presidents of the Democratic DPD in 34 provinces rejected the KLB which took place in Deli Serdang, in North Sumatra and continued to support AHY as general chairman of the Democratic Party. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Fakhri Hermansyah Indonesia is not just Jokowi and Prabowo. Herzaky thought it was as if Indonesia couldn’t progress and become better without these two figures. In fact, according to him, there have been many potential leaders for the best in Indonesia over the past few years. “There are Anies Baswedan, Ridwan Kamil, Ganjar Pranowo in the ranks of regional leaders who excel, then Airlangga Hartarto, Muhaimin Iskandar, Puan, and our general president, Mas Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, in the ranks of the leaders of political parties, by example, “Herzaky said. In fact, he also pointed out that various surveys have also confirmed the will of the Indonesian people to have a new leader in 2024 and strongly reject the speech of the three terms. Also Read: JokPro Volunteers to Carry Jokowi-Prabowo’s Declaration to the 2024 Presidential Election







