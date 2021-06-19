AK Sharma, Former IAS Officer and Trusted Assistant to Prime Minister Modi, Appoints BJP Vice President for Uttar Pradesh





Sharma’s assessments as BJP vice president are important as the buzz around a possible cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh has gathered pace in recent days.

Lucknow | Jagran Political Office: Amid speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, known for his closeness with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his state unit vice president. Sharma’s assessments as BJP vice president are important as the buzz around a possible cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh has gathered pace in recent days. Last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Delhi where he met Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chairman JP Nadda. While the BJP has maintained that it will fight next year’s Assembly election under Adityanath, it is speculated that the Saffron Party wants Sharma to play an important role in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma joined the BJP on January 14 of this year. A day later, he was named the party’s candidate for the legislative council elections in Uttar Pradesh, hinting that he would be given a key post in the state government led by Adityanath. The BJP core team in Lucknow The BJP will send its core team, made up of BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh, for a three-day visit to Lucknow, starting Monday. The two leaders, who will visit Uttar Pradesh for the second time in less than a month, will hold crucial meetings with heads of state. Reports indicate that the two leaders are being sent to Uttar Pradesh on the recommendation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, who has expressed concerns over the party’s recent performance in the panchayat elections of the State. Notably, the BJP’s Nishad Party has also said that it is time for the Saffron Party to recover in Uttar Pradesh, otherwise it may not regain power. Speaking to reporters, the national chairman of the Nishad party, Sanjay Kumar Nishad, said the BJP had failed to keep its promise to extend the reserve to the Nishad community. He claimed that it was through their concerted efforts that the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the state in the Lok Sabha polls, despite the fact that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have formed an alliance. Congress, BSP and SP deceived the Nishad party and now they are marginalized, he added. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

