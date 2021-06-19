In a big friendly movement, the government cancels the tax increase!





Pakistan Dairy Association President Ali Ahmed Khan along with other PDA members on Friday (June 18) met with the Minister of Finance, Minister of Trade and Chairman of the FBR to discuss tax issues in the dairy sector.

The Minister of Finance has made a commitment to the dairy sector to remove the sales tax anomalies from the 2021-2022 finance budget and previous budgets, and to restore the old 10% sales tax on dairy products to added value.

The minister also agreed to bring the UHT liquid milk segment, vital for children’s nutrition and the safety of dairy products, back to the zero-rate tax regime.

The two sides agreed that these measures would strengthen the government’s efforts to provide affordable food to all Pakistanis, as well as to support farmers in Pakistan.

The Minister of Finance has asked the President FBR to ensure that the above changes are incorporated into the final budget to be adopted by Parliament.

Pakistan Dairy Association will work closely with Prime Minister’s program to promote safe, healthy and nutritional dairy products, fight stunting and malnutrition, improve farmers’ livelihoods and provide safe milk to build a strong nation, said PDA Chairman Ali Ahmed Khan. .

The minister asked FBR to work closely with the PDA team and develop a program to encourage the dairy industry to make safe and nutritionally affordable products.

Bearing in mind the sustainable development of dairy products in Pakistan, the dairy industry has proposed a three-year program of coherent tax regime policies, which will allow them to reinvest much of the incentive for the growth of the dairy sector. , to develop farmers’ capacities and increase awareness of nutrition through safe milk among the Pakistani people.

PDA Chairman Ali Ahmed Khan said the Pakistan Dairy Association admires Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to tackle malnutrition. The Prime Minister has consistently put the issue in the limelight, proving his passion for building a strong nation through the development of strong human capital.

He added that we are committed to collaborating with him in his mission, providing affordable safe and nutritious dairy products to all Pakistanis. We would like to thank the Prime Minister for giving us the opportunity to do so through the initiatives he accepted in this budget.

The Pakistan Dairy Association, faced with the success of their demands heard by the government, expressed its gratitude to the Minister of Finance and Minister of Commerce for understanding the challenges and supporting the dairy industry.

Background

It is worth mentioning that in the recent budget, despite continued demands from the dairy industry to make the dairy industry a zero-rated sector of the economy, the current government proposed a 10 percent tax increase. cent to 17 percent for the next fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the data, milk and other dairy products make up around 26% of the kitchen budget, meaning that this price hike would have the biggest impact on consumers’ daily lives. Pakistan produces around 59.7 billion tonnes of milk per year, which represents an informal market of $ 34 billion.

Thus, if the budget had adopted the now reversed tax hike, it would have cost the dairy industry 5 billion rupees.

The main concern, as GVS has repeatedly pointed out since June 11, would be the impact on consumers.

First, increased production costs would be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices, however, monetary losses on both the demand and supply side are not the only problems this policy would have. caused.

As the government conceded, the negative impact of this policy on child nutrition would be stratospheric.

According to UNICEF, nearly 10 million Pakistani children are stunted. According to the UNICEF Pakistan Nutrition Report, only 38 percent of children are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life. As a result, more than half of children under five are deficient in vitamin A, 40 percent are deficient in both zinc and vitamin D, and nearly 62 percent are anemic.

Fortified products specially designed for infants and their mothers are one of the best solutions for this and Pakistani children, especially those from poor families, need to eat well, notes UNICEF.

This reversal of the increase in taxes, and therefore policy coherence, would lead to the growth of the dairy industry and possibly greater accessibility of dairy products in rural areas of Pakistan, through projects like Ehsaas Nashonuma and other nationwide NGO-led programs.

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke of the stunting affecting 4 in 10 Pakistani children. 2 years later, a comprehensive program to fight stunting and malnutrition, @Ehsaas_Pk #Nashonuma , was launched in 9 districts. pic.twitter.com/uo38pA1xEZ

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 20, 2020

The fight against stunting, which affects a staggering 40 percent of children in Pakistan, is likely to be once again more effective, as nutritious dairy products keep their prices down.

