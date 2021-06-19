Trump’s ethics critics rarely shoot Biden for jobs for top child helpers





Top line

The ethics watchdogs who frequently criticized former President Donald Trump for his administrations, numerous Hatch law violations, conflicts of interest, and the hiring of family members are now doing the same with the President Joe Biden amid revelations at least five of his senior child assistants have landed jobs in the administration.

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at … [+] Washington. The Supreme Court has rejected a third major challenge to “Obamacare”, preserving health insurance coverage for millions of Americans. Although the court has become increasingly conservative with judges appointed by former President Donald Trump, it nonetheless left the entire law intact on Thursday. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

ASSOCIATED PRESS Highlights

Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub, a frequent critic of Trump who resigned early in his presidency, accused Biden of nepotism and said he was disgusted in a series of tweets.

Shaub was reacting to a Washington Post report that detailed the jobs given to three children of White House adviser Steve Ricchetti, the daughter of Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed and the daughter of Presidential Chief of Staff Cathy Russell.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates told the Post that Biden instituted the highest ethical standards of any president and endowed the most diverse administration in American history with well-qualified candidates.

Shaub said the issue was not whether they were qualified, but that they may have been ahead of the game while highlighting the apparent lack of qualifications of Ricchettis’ sons compared to other hires. at his level in the Treasury Department.

Jenna Grande, spokesperson for CREW, a watchdog group that has monitored Trump’s ethical breaches and has filed numerous complaints against Hatch Act officials, told Forbes the hires risked creating the same culture that existed under Trump, urging appropriate limits, firewalls and challenges.

Beth Rotman, director of the left-wing watchdog group Common Cause, told Forbes the hires send a message that strong family ties may well lead you to your own career, warning that it is unhealthy for our democracy to continue in this route and calling for a competitive hiring process.

Forbes has contacted the White House for comment.

Key context

Biden instituted government ethics rules that are in some ways stricter than those of Trump and former President Barack Obama. He also pledged in February not to hire any members of his family for administrative jobs, which is in stark contrast to Trump, who appointed his daughter and son-in-law as top White House aides, but that didn’t matter. is not extended to family members of assistants.

Crucial quote

Shaub also embarked on a broader critique of Bidens’ hiring practices, tweeting: We have a Raytheon board member who heads the DOD … He warned that such actions could put the table for the next boss.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos