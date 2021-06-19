Covid-19 positive skyrockets by 12,906 cases, death toll increases by 248





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – positive case Covid-19nationwide increased by 12,906 on Saturday (19/6). Now the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has risen to 1,976,172 since it was first announced in early March 2020 by the President Joko Widodo. According to data from the Ministry of Health, out of the total positive cases, 1,786,143 of them have recovered. The number of cured patients increased by 7,016 compared to the previous day. During that time, up to 54,291 of them died. The number of patients who died after being infected with the corona virus increased by 248 from yesterday. The number of specimens examined today was 122,410 samples. Active Covid-19 cases or treated and isolated patients have now reached 135,738 people. Meanwhile, there are 118,023 suspected cases of Covid-19. The day before, the additional positive cases of Covid-19 stood at 12,990 in one day. The additional number of Covid-19 cases, which reached almost 13,000, became the second highest after January 30, 2021. The surge in Covid-19 cases has prompted a number of provincial governments to adopt policies to suppress the spread of the corona virus. In addition, the discovery of a new mutation of the Crown Delta variant has spread to a number of regions in Indonesia. This variant is considered to spread the virus more quickly. The provincial government of the special region of Yogyakarta called for a speech on aka regional quarantine confinement. Meanwhile, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has said Grand Bandung is on Covid-19 alert. In the capital, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan organized a raid to ensure there were no more community activities after 9 p.m. WIB. Anies said the addition of daily Covid-19 cases in Jakarta on Friday (6/18) was the highest number since the pandemic hit Indonesia. Face to face learning plans have also been canceled in a number of areas, such as DKI Jakarta, Bogor, Bandung. Online petition urges President Joko Widodo to take a stand confinement also broadcasts. The Indonesian Physicians Association (IDI) suspects there are more positive cases and deaths of residents exposed to Covid-19 on the ground than the central government has reported so far. This is reflected in several cases in the number of Covid-19 funerals which is more than the daily data reported by the regional government. With this allegation, Erlina Burhan, a member of the IDI Covid-19 working group, called on the local government to be transparent in the transmission of data, so that there are no false perceptions in the community. For example, when the number of Covid-19 cases declined, people began to feel safe and careless about following health protocols. Central and local governments continue to work to contain the corona virus pandemic. From the implementation of restrictions on community activities, a national immunization program to provide economic assistance to those affected. Infographic 4 Corona Variants Threaten The World CNN Indonesia / Astari Kusumawardhani Infographic 4 Corona Variants Threaten The World CNN Indonesia / Astari Kusumawardhani (pm)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos