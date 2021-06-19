Xi: learn from the Party’s rich history





President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, leads senior Party officials to repeat their oath to join the Party after inspecting an exhibit that presents the story of the Party in Beijing. June 18, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Study the valuable experiences of CPC, says secretary general during exhibition visit Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called for efforts to study and summarize the history of the CCP, and inherit and pass on the Party’s valuable experiences in order to harness the strength of the past to move forward as the Party is preparing to celebrate its 100th founding anniversary next month. Xi, who is also chairman and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark in Beijing on Friday when he visited the Chinese Communist Party Museum for an exhibit that first presents the Party’s history comprehensively and in a panoramic manner. . Xi said the Party’s history is the most vivid and persuasive textbook, hailing its last century as a century dedicated to the Party’s founding mission, which laid the foundation for the Party course and opened up the Party’s course to it. to come up. At this point in reviewing the Party’s struggles and the future, Xi stressed the importance of educating and guiding Party members to consciously stay true to the Party’s original aspiration and keep firmly in mind. Party members should always maintain a high degree of consistency with the CPC Central Committee and be steadfast in their ideals and beliefs, he said. Xi also called on Party members to play an exemplary role in uniting people of all ethnic groups to join forces to fully build a modern socialist country and realize the Chinese dream of great rejuvenation as the country enters a new stage of development. Under Xi’s leadership, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee inspected the exhibit and reiterated their oath to join the Party in front of the Party flag. The exhibition presents the Party’s centenary story in four parts with over 2,600 images and 3,500 sets of cultural relics, including Karl Marx’s Notes from Brussels. Addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Friday morning, Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said the purpose of the exhibition is to help the public gain a deep understanding of why the CCP is capable, why Marxism is viable, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is applicable. Since its founding in 1921, the CPC has grown into the largest Marxist party in the world with over 91 million members.

