Politics
Milkha Singh dies, cremated today in Chandigarh with state honors
Milkha Singh is survived by international golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and daughters Mona Singh, Sonia Singh and Aleeza Grover
Chandigarh: Tributes poured in across the world as legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, 91, whose Indian national record in the 400 meters held 38 years and Asian record in the 400 meters for 26 years, died at the age of 91 years after a long battle with COVID-19 on Friday night.
Singh is survived by his son of international golfer Jeev Milkha Singh and his daughters Mona Singh, Sonia Singh and Aleeza Grover.
According to government officials, his cremation will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday in his hometown of Chandigarh with state honors.
Since he was later tested for Covid negative, his remains are currently kept in his residence in Sector 8. Security has been stepped up at his residence with prominent figures expected to come there to pay their respects.
Five days ago, Milkha’s wife Nirmal Kaur, a former Indian volleyball captain, lost her battle with the virus at a private hospital in Mohali near here.
Welcoming the passing of Milkha Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has lost a colossal sportsman.
“With the passing of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsman, who captured the imagination of the nation and who had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality has been loved by millions. of people. Anguished by his death, “Modi informed in a tweet.
In another tweet, Modi said he spoke to Milkha Singh just days ago.
“I had no idea this would be our last conversation. Several aspiring athletes will draw strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and to many admirers around the world.”
Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said: “India mourns the sad passing of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, the Flying Sikh. He left an indelible mark on world athletics. The nation will always be remembered as one of the brightest stars in Indian sport. My deepest condolences to his family and countless subscribers. “
Milkha Singh died at 11:30 p.m. at a local hospital on Friday, a statement from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he was being treated for complications related to Covid, said.
Milkha Singh was admitted to intensive care at PGIMER’s Covid Hospital on June 3 and was treated there for Covid until June 13, when, after battling Covid, Milkha Singh tested negative.
However, due to post-Covid complications, he was transferred from Covid hospital to medical intensive care. But despite the best efforts of the medical team, Milkha Singh could not be recovered from her critical condition, said Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson for PGIMER.
In mourning her passing, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said it was the end of an era and India and the Punjab “are poorer”.
His Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, said the country had lost a star.
“Controlled and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s passing. It marks the end of an era and India and Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family and millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! ” Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.
“Milkha Singh has passed away but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country,” Khattar added.
