How Trump turned Russia into a partisan issue





In fact, Trump was so friendly to Putin that he took an issue (Russia) that was either bipartisan or that Republicans were more skeptical about and turned it into a partisan issue, with Republicans more inclined to be. on the Russian side. This is still true today.

Let’s start with the basic favorability ratings. A quarter (25%) of Republicans viewed Russia favorably in a Gallup poll in February. Only 16% of Democrats have done so. It’s about the same as last year when 27% of Republicans and 16% of Democrats had a favorable opinion of Russia. To put that 25% of Republicans who love Russia into perspective, only about 10% of Republicans have a favorable opinion of Biden in the Gallup polls. The partisan split over Russia is quite different from what we have seen previously. From 1974 to 1994 and 2013 to 2016 in data from Gallup and the General Social Survey, Democrats and Republicans had roughly the same favorable rating from Russia (or the Soviet Union). The maximum difference (towards the end of the Cold War in 1985) was when Democrats were 7 points more likely to have a favorable opinion of the Soviet Union than Republicans. The partisan split applies to Putin himself. As with Russia, Americans of all stripes haven’t had much faith in Putin doing the right thing in world affairs in recent years. Republicans, however, were more likely to be less confident (80%) than Democrats (74%) in 2015, according to the Pew Research Center. This year, Democrats were 9 points more likely to express a lack of confidence (87%) in Putin than Republicans (78%). That 78% is only slightly worse than the 72% of Republicans who lack confidence in Biden’s ability to do the right thing in world affairs.

Indeed, as for Russia as a whole, other polls indicate that Republicans are more likely to have a favorable opinion of Putin than of Biden.

Putting Russia’s views into the global perspective of Americans, Gallup asked Americans who has been America’s greatest enemy since 2001. The partisan divide in this year’s Gallup poll was the largest in the past 20 years. years, with 47% of Democrats saying Russia and just 6% of Republicans saying the same. In 2016, Democrats and Republicans saw Russia in basically the same way. About 15% of Americans (16% of Republicans and 14% of Democrats) indicated that they viewed Russia as America’s greatest enemy. In fact, a review of Gallup data reveals that there has never been a difference of more than 3 points between how Democrats and Republicans viewed Russia between 2001 and 2016. As for what it is. Do about Russia, Democrats (50%) likely to say we need to make limiting their power a top priority than Republicans (33%) in Pew polls. It’s basically the same as two years ago when the split was 52% Democrats and 32% Republicans argued that we need to limit their power and influence. As Slate’s William Saletan pointed out, this has had far-reaching impacts in terms of what Americans want us to do in foreign policy. According to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, fewer Republicans (60%) want us to maintain or increase our commitment to NATO than at any time since 1974. Democrats, on the other hand, are one of theirs. highest support for NATO engagement over the past 45 years.

Putin, of course, is not a fan of NATO.

The question is, what will happen in the years to come as we move away from Trump’s tenure. Interestingly, Americans have changed their opinion of Russia more over the past 20 years than of most other countries with which we have had hostile relations, such as Iran and North Korea.

At the turn of the century, a majority of Americans had indeed a favorable view of Russia.

It is at least possible that with a little time and a different president, opinions will change again.

