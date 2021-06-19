Politics
London Journal Boris, Bach and marital happiness
After 15 months of confinement, the caliber of my virtual meetings suddenly improved. On Friday June 11, from London, I entered the G7 leaders meeting with Dr Denis Mukwege, Nobel Prize winning gynecologist based in Congo. Then, on Saturday, I virtually attended my son’s wedding in Hong Kong. It’s a funny old world, both connected and disconnected.
The invitation to the G7 leaders meeting was to speak on behalf of the Gender Equality Advisory Council, a world-renowned women’s group including our own Lady Sarah Gilbert, who led the development of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. , Fabiola Gianotti, Director General of CERN and Ritu Karidhal, figurehead of the Indian mission Mars Orbiter. Locate the scientist. The science is particularly relevant to the challenges of the G7 of pandemic preparedness, the climate emergency and a green economy.
If girls and women are to be part of the green recovery, many more must be encouraged to pursue careers in science. Currently, only 22% of AI professionals worldwide are women. They could be erased from the architecture of the future. I was delighted that the final communiqué, which attracted little attention, perhaps because it was released during the England-Croatia game, is committed to redressing this imbalance.
I eagerly read one of GEAC’s recommendations to the G7 on the need to have more women in decision-making roles. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, replied with regret that I was right but that it was difficult. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson announced his determination to make the world ‘more feminine’, which perhaps meant having more women.
He didn’t take the issue of gender equality as personally as the predominantly male Sherpa group did at a preparatory meeting a few weeks ago. Subsequently, one of them offered to resign to make way for a woman.
I have learned through this process that there are many ways to change. There is not much governments can do. The proposal of our French advisor related to a charter on the representation of women in the media. The use of language is so important in all communication. And it became a big recruiting problem. If you advertise a “motivated person in the game,” women will tend to shrug their shoulders. If you ask “a reliable person with an analytical mind” they might apply. Language can be unconscious as well as conscious.
Sitting in the virtual hall at the G7 meeting, I had time to observe the body language of the leaders, without sound. The British Prime Minister naturally uses zoological gestures. Joe Biden had a more fireside manner, bending and unfolding his arms or bringing his hands together, half prayer, half emphasis. Justin Trudeau is emotional in his posturing: he could hold a rose under a balcony. Emmanuel Macron behaves as if he leads a military band.
Interestingly, the two women in the room were the most physically restrained. You could call them task-based rather than vision-based. Briefly unmute, Angela Merkel used the expression “unfathomable debt”. No amount of brotherly backslapping can mask the magnitude of the economic challenge we face.
The pandemic has caused many press pause on their wedding plans. But the lockdown is limping and we can’t wait forever. I have a son in Hong Kong, a city that still requires a three week quarantine for visitors from the UK; I didn’t even bother to research the return restrictions. There is no end in sight.
So, our son and his girlfriend finally got married in Hong Kong Cathedral at 7 a.m. on Saturday, while his family gathered in their various boxes at the bottom of the screen, forming a virtual congregation. I was wearing a hat. Other guests called from the bed. The church link broke down, so the rest of us were left in limbo shouting hymns to each other and then, to pass the time, holding pets. It was comical and stoic, and the couple looked perfectly happy in the screenshots sent afterwards. They are all ready for their honeymoon – in Hong Kong.
My daughter said it was like we were all spirits, thinking back to a life that was no longer ours. The disembodied marriage was the strangest moment of confinement for me and I have never wanted a physical presence more.
Emotions of joy and sadness found their greatest expression in Bach, so it just seems right that he is the composer to get us out of confinement. I went to see a rehearsal the other day of a new play by Nina Raine, Bach and sons, which will soon open at the Bridge Theater.
It is directed by Nicholas Hytner and Bach is played by Simon Russell Beale – the role of a lifetime. The composer had been described as the sum of humanity, an imperfect husband who had to bury 10 of his children and yet was able to express the sublime.
Hytner conceived the idea for a play based on an encounter between Bach and Frederick the Great, discussing the nature of existence. Bach believed in a divine mathematical order. Frederick pleaded for random chaos.
Hytner commanded Raine, who wrote the family drama during the pandemic, unsure of when or even if it could be played. “I was writing the play and I was like, what’s the point? What is the point of art? she remembers. Hytner said reading the play left him in tears. “Because what this room is about is what we didn’t get.” Russell Beale applauds: “Live music! “
The big unlock, when it finally happens, will be emotional. Add Bach’s cello suites and there won’t be a dry eye in the house.
Sarah Sands is Chair of Bright Blue Think Tank and Board Member of Hawthorn Advisors
To pursue @FTLifeArts on Twitter to discover our latest stories first
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]