London Journal Boris, Bach and marital happiness

After 15 months of confinement, the caliber of my virtual meetings suddenly improved. On Friday June 11, from London, I entered the G7 leaders meeting with Dr Denis Mukwege, Nobel Prize winning gynecologist based in Congo. Then, on Saturday, I virtually attended my son’s wedding in Hong Kong. It’s a funny old world, both connected and disconnected.

The invitation to the G7 leaders meeting was to speak on behalf of the Gender Equality Advisory Council, a world-renowned women’s group including our own Lady Sarah Gilbert, who led the development of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. , Fabiola Gianotti, Director General of CERN and Ritu Karidhal, figurehead of the Indian mission Mars Orbiter. Locate the scientist. The science is particularly relevant to the challenges of the G7 of pandemic preparedness, the climate emergency and a green economy.

If girls and women are to be part of the green recovery, many more must be encouraged to pursue careers in science. Currently, only 22% of AI professionals worldwide are women. They could be erased from the architecture of the future. I was delighted that the final communiqué, which attracted little attention, perhaps because it was released during the England-Croatia game, is committed to redressing this imbalance.

Boris Johnson announced his determination to make the world ‘more feminine’ which perhaps meant having more women around

I eagerly read one of GEAC’s recommendations to the G7 on the need to have more women in decision-making roles. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, replied with regret that I was right but that it was difficult. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson announced his determination to make the world ‘more feminine’, which perhaps meant having more women.

He didn’t take the issue of gender equality as personally as the predominantly male Sherpa group did at a preparatory meeting a few weeks ago. Subsequently, one of them offered to resign to make way for a woman.

I have learned through this process that there are many ways to change. There is not much governments can do. The proposal of our French advisor related to a charter on the representation of women in the media. The use of language is so important in all communication. And it became a big recruiting problem. If you advertise a “motivated person in the game,” women will tend to shrug their shoulders. If you ask “a reliable person with an analytical mind” they might apply. Language can be unconscious as well as conscious.

Sitting in the virtual hall at the G7 meeting, I had time to observe the body language of the leaders, without sound. The British Prime Minister naturally uses zoological gestures. Joe Biden had a more fireside manner, bending and unfolding his arms or bringing his hands together, half prayer, half emphasis. Justin Trudeau is emotional in his posturing: he could hold a rose under a balcony. Emmanuel Macron behaves as if he leads a military band.

Interestingly, the two women in the room were the most physically restrained. You could call them task-based rather than vision-based. Briefly unmute, Angela Merkel used the expression “unfathomable debt”. No amount of brotherly backslapping can mask the magnitude of the economic challenge we face.

The pandemic has caused many press pause on their wedding plans. But the lockdown is limping and we can’t wait forever. I have a son in Hong Kong, a city that still requires a three week quarantine for visitors from the UK; I didn’t even bother to research the return restrictions. There is no end in sight.

So, our son and his girlfriend finally got married in Hong Kong Cathedral at 7 a.m. on Saturday, while his family gathered in their various boxes at the bottom of the screen, forming a virtual congregation. I was wearing a hat. Other guests called from the bed. The church link broke down, so the rest of us were left in limbo shouting hymns to each other and then, to pass the time, holding pets. It was comical and stoic, and the couple looked perfectly happy in the screenshots sent afterwards. They are all ready for their honeymoon – in Hong Kong.

My daughter said it was like we were all spirits, thinking back to a life that was no longer ours. The disembodied marriage was the strangest moment of confinement for me and I have never wanted a physical presence more.

Emotions of joy and sadness found their greatest expression in Bach, so it just seems right that he is the composer to get us out of confinement. I went to see a rehearsal the other day of a new play by Nina Raine, Bach and sons, which will soon open at the Bridge Theater.

It is directed by Nicholas Hytner and Bach is played by Simon Russell Beale – the role of a lifetime. The composer had been described as the sum of humanity, an imperfect husband who had to bury 10 of his children and yet was able to express the sublime.

Bach believed in a divine mathematical order. Frederick pleaded for random chaos

Hytner conceived the idea for a play based on an encounter between Bach and Frederick the Great, discussing the nature of existence. Bach believed in a divine mathematical order. Frederick pleaded for random chaos.

Hytner commanded Raine, who wrote the family drama during the pandemic, unsure of when or even if it could be played. “I was writing the play and I was like, what’s the point? What is the point of art? she remembers. Hytner said reading the play left him in tears. “Because what this room is about is what we didn’t get.” Russell Beale applauds: “Live music! “

The big unlock, when it finally happens, will be emotional. Add Bach’s cello suites and there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

Sarah Sands is Chair of Bright Blue Think Tank and Board Member of Hawthorn Advisors

To pursue @FTLifeArts on Twitter to discover our latest stories first