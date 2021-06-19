Donald Trump has a lookalike, but he sells Kulfi to Pakistan in a funny tone





The man, identified as Chacha Bagga, is said to have albinism and has white blonde hair that makes him look like former US President Donal Trump.

Publication date: Sat Jun 19, 2021 12:11 PM IS

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran Trending Desk: You’d be surprised to learn that former US President Donald Trump has a lookalike and is selling Kufi to Pakistan. Yes, you heard that right, this man who is a kulfi salesman is quite like Donald Trump. Not only that, he also sings soul baritones.

Recently, the video of the doppelgangers went viral on the internet in which he can be seen singing alongside his cart, selling the delicious treat. It’s not only his appearance that has stunned locals and internet users alike, but his manners and hand movements also bear a funny resemblance to Trump. Many were also impressed with the special vocal note of the man he sings in to attract customers.

The man, identified as Chacha Bagga, is said to have albinism and has white blond hair that makes him look like the former US president. However, nothing like Trump in formal attire, the man simply dresses in Kurta pajamas.

Several social media users shared the video of Chaha Bagga, who is believed to be from Sahiwal in Pakistan’s Punjab region.

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy also shared the video on his social media account praising the man’s singing ability with the legend Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat hai. “

The Twitterati was quick to joke about Trump’s doppelganger. Some users have joked about how Trump resorted to selling kulfi after losing in the U.S. election last year. Another user wrote: I had no idea the former US president could sing. “

In addition, many social media users have also expressed concern for the man and his skin condition, claiming that it could become harmful due to exposure to the sun. Several users also wanted to help him with financial assistance.

Sure, the ice cream parlor may not be able to run in the US election, but we wish him good health and success.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos