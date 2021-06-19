BOI president resigns





ISLAMABAD:

The Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI), Atif Bokhari, resigned for his “personal reasons”, becoming the third head of the department to have left office prematurely during the tenure of this government.

“I have resigned my post as BOI chairman solely for personal reasons and will be returning to Karachi,” Bokhari confirmed to The Express Tribune on Friday.

Bokhari remained Chairman of BOI for approximately 14 months. Bokhari enjoyed a good reputation among his colleagues in government circles. The only complaint against him was that he did not actively project the government’s performance in the media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Bokhari as BOI chairman in March of last year and he joined the office in April. Bokhari had replaced Zubair Gilani.

Bokhari met with the prime minister this week, a source said. After Bokhari’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan instructed the BOI to present a summary to the federal cabinet, asking to accept Bokhari’s resignation.

The federal cabinet is the authority to appoint or remove the chairman of the BOI.

Bokhari became the third BOI president to resign in less than three years in the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insad (PTI).

Previously, the Prime Minister appointed Haroon Sharif President of the BOI in September 2018, replaced by Zubair Gilani in June 2019.

According to the sources, the prime minister’s special assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill and former BOI chairman Haroon Sharif were among the names under discussion for the post of chairman.

Overall, five presidents have been changed in the past five years, indicating a lack of policy coherence.

Foreign investors often complain about the inconsistency of economic policies, particularly fiscal and energy policies. The government also replaced four finance ministers and five presidents of the Federal Revenue Council during his term of less than three years.

The BOI is currently coordinating with the Foreign Office to find ways to bring U.S. investment to Pakistan, sources said. The resignation once again called into question the government’s priorities.

The BOI is responsible for promoting investment opportunities and plays a key role in the ease of doing business and the establishment of priority Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It also has a mandate to diversify the investor base by focusing on the sectors of information technology, food processing, value-added textiles, hospitality and tourism.

Pakistan has also been unable to make significant progress to take advantage of the opportunity offered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who announced a $ 20 billion investment during his high-profile visit to Pakistan. , much of which would go to an oil refinery.

Foreign direct investment in Pakistan fell 28 percent to $ 1.75 billion in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year from $ 2.4 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Inflows fell from $ 3.1 billion to $ 2.8 billion during this period, a reduction of 11%. However, outflows fell from $ 674 million to $ 1.1 billion, an increase of 51% and a reason for the overall decline in investment.

By the end of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) mandate, foreign direct investment had been recorded at $ 2.8 billion.

A BOI official said that one of the reasons for the reduction in net FDI was the increase in outflows due to investment dividends received in the past. The official said no new major foreign investment was to come in recent years, hoping the trend could reverse in the months to come once the Covid-19 situation subsides.

