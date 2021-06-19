Comment: QAnon how a conspiratorial community persists, despite its leader becoming MIA





TRUCKEE, Calif .: It’s been six months since Q posted a decline, but the once tiny move it sparked QAnon has arguably only gotten stronger.

Some of Qs’ most diehard supporters still cling to the idea that Donald Trump will make a stunning comeback to defeat his enemies and reclaim his stolen election.

A new report released this week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security warned that QAnon adherents could target Democrats and other political opponents for more violence as the movement’s false prophecies fail to come true .

It has also been barely a week since former national security adviser Michael Flynn – who received a presidential pardon while Trump was in power – suggested a military coup to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. would have been appropriate. He has since returned to those comments made at an event in Dallas for QAnon supporters.

Such remarks should come as no surprise when big talk antics are an integral part of QAnon’s playbook.

Supporters of President Donald Trump wave their phones with messages referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Mario Tama / AFP) Advertisement Advertisement READ: Comment: Banning disruptive online groups is a useless game of bumping a mole

Even when the results of the US presidential election unequivocally indicated a victory for Biden-Harris, attorney Sidney Powell – who was on Donald Trump’s legal team had played QAnon supporters by calling the case that she was riding a “kraken” which, when released, would erase the possibility of Joe Biden winning the presidency.

It turned out to be a pile of documents spewing out conspiracy theories, including the idea that the family of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavezs owned the tech company Dominion Voting Systems which allegedly rigged the election, which all turned out to be baseless allegations.

THE HUMBLE BEGINNINGS OF QANONS

QAnon became a fringe group on the fringes of American society in late 2017 after Trump was elected president.

It started with a message from an individual with the nickname Q Clearance Patriot on an Internet bulletin board hosted by 4chan, which then migrated to other bulletin boards, 8chan and then 8kun.

Q is often viewed by his supporters as a senior U.S. government official with access to highly classified and confidential information relating to Trump’s efforts to bring down a global liberal cabal.

Q’s true identity has never been established, although there is no shortage of speculation about who he is, including the possibility that Q is a bunch of people acting in concert.

At one point, people thought Steve Bannon was Q. A few also suspected Trump was Q. And after Q: Into the Storm premiered on HBO earlier this year, others thought Ron Watkins, the The administrator of the 8kun site was.

A sticker referencing the slogan QAnon is seen on a truck that participated in a convoy of trailers in Adairsville, Georgia, U.S. September 5, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage)

As if the identity of the group leader wasn’t mysterious enough, what was in the messages he left – the drops – was even stranger.

From 2017 to 2020, Q had posted more than 5,000 fairly cryptic messages. They attracted followers enormously due to their intriguing nature, allegedly tantalizing ties to the U.S. government, and suggestions of sensitive and highly classified government information that is not normally available to ordinary Americans, to attract ambiguous messages that left ample room for room for the imagination.

QAnon supporters spent so much time trying to decipher and analyze what these drops meant, there were even YouTube channels of QAnon influencers dedicated to breaking them down.

Even so, QAnon’s membership is a diverse bunch. At the far end are those who believe in the internet’s most deranged conspiracy theories, including claims that former President Donald Trump was battling an elite group of pedophile-worshiping Satan in the Deep State.

For them, this group of global elites includes prominent liberal figures in the United States such as Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and a number of others on Wall Street and Hollywood.

Many QAnon supporters also believe that Trump was recruited to run for president by senior military leaders in order to break down this criminal network and send its members to jail. They still believe these Liberals will end up jailed in Guantnamo Bay and face execution.

A QAnon supporter looks near the White House during Joe Biden’s inauguration. (Photo: AP)

Then there are other supporters who only subscribe to QAnon’s broader tenets of being wary of establishment narratives and questioning information presented by traditionally authoritative sources.

HOW QANON JUMPED INTO MAINSTREAM

Since 2017, QAnon has gone from bulletin boards in the dark corners of the internet to articles in the US media and Trump rallies, and has established itself a large following.

His jump to Reddit on a community called Calm Before The Storm tapped into a larger base, where followers conducted discussions among subscribers to amplify Qs drops and QAnon questions.

QAnon has also spread into the real world and raised a ruckus, ranging from disobeying COVID-19 rules to staging confrontations with Black Lives Matter protesters and culminating in the storming in January. from the US Capitol.

QAnon has found its legitimacy despite the mess and disinformation it has perpetrated – with Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green speaking openly in favor of the group and when President Trump retweeted accounts related to the group.

Indeed, the group may only be growing in popularity, as Trump is not in the White House gives them a reason to really come together.

A Qanon believer addresses a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s office where general election votes are counted, in Phoenix on Thursday, November 5, 2020 (AP Photo / Dario Lopez-MIlls)

Bidens’ inauguration should have decimated the movement when QAnon supporters preached that Biden and other Democratic criminals would be arrested and executed on Trump’s orders by January 20, an event they call The Storm, but he nevertheless continues to hold out among his most ardent supporters.

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE?

The same place to understand where QAnon has grown is where to look for how to decrease it: the Internet.

While Qs messages were originally posted on fringe message boards, social media giants including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube amplified the message by providing a platform for followers and believers to use as megaphones.

This year, however, these leading internet companies took action to ban QAnon content from their websites, partly because of the events of January 6 and partly because the group was no longer associated with the man. occupying the White House.

Supporters of Donald Trump, including far-right extremists and QAnon conspiracy theorists, stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a deadly AFP / Saul LOEB attack

While these crackdowns have pushed QAnon’s supporters and their deranged fantasies out of these platforms, however, it has only succeeded in driving them underground where they cannot be followed.

Many have found new ways to thrive on Telegram where encrypted chats with tens of thousands of subscribers mean parties wondering in their channels can find themselves in rabbit holes of even crazier, interconnected conspiracies where people can discuss their delusional beliefs 24/7 and feed off each other. . It’s a deranged flywheel accelerating every day.

Perhaps this is where the danger lies. When opponents take steps to limit QAnon’s influence, these only seem to fuel its growth and intensity.

Supporters of QAnon undoubtedly infect mainstream political attitudes. A recent NPR poll found that 17% of Americans believe that a group of Satan-worshiping elites who run a child sex ring are trying to control our politics and our media, while nearly 37% do not know. they were real or not.

QAnon has gone beyond a political movement to become a social community that engages, entertains, and provides structure and organization to make sense of their world in ways that other American social institutions don’t seem to reach.

So the question is not whether QAnon will always be part of American society, but rather how much influence it will have in American society.

William Cooper is a global commentator on American politics and an attorney based in Truckee, California. He is also the author of the upcoming Toxic: Donald Trump and the Rule of Law from Black Spring Press in London.

