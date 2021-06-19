Politics
Jokowi Pegs Investment Reach Rp 900 T, Minister Bahlil: Very hard work Pekerjaan
Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Minister Investment/ Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia believing that it is not easy to achieve the investment target of 900 trillion rupees this year. Given, the ferocity of the Covid-19 pandemic still threatens various countries, including Indonesia.
“Imagine taking care of investment In the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rp 900 trillion is no joke. It’s a very difficult job, “he said during a virtual Hipmi national coordination meeting on Saturday (19/6).
Nonetheless, he continues to work hard to achieve the goal investment Is it worth it. This is in order to achieve positive economic growth this year, as requested by President Jokowi.
“In 2021, target friends investment We are now the president who asks us for an economic (growth) greater than 5%, he must invest a minimum of IDR 900,000 billion “, he explained.
Until the first quarter of 2021, the achievement reached only 219 trillion rupees. This figure represents about 24 percent of this year’s target.
The investment came from foreign investment (PMA) amounting to 111.7 trillion rupees, or 50.8%. Meanwhile, domestic investment (PMDN) is IDR 108 trillion or 48.2%.
of the number investment Those who entered, Bahlil said, investments at the start of this year were mostly made outside the island of Java, which reached 114.4 trillion rupees, or 54.1 percent. While the remaining Rp 105.3 trillion or 47.9% is in Java.
“This year investment outside of Java is bigger, about 52.1%. So it’s almost balanced, ”he said.
Bahlil added, of the amount investment It also absorbed a lot of workers in Indonesia. It is reached 311,793 people.
Minister Bahlil reveals that the tasks of the working group on investment are very heavy, what are they?
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Minister of Investment / BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia as Chair of the Investment Working Group (Satgas). As the leader of the task force, Bahlil admitted that his task was not easy.
“We received a task from the president, namely the chairman of the investment working group. It is an extremely difficult task,” Bahlil said at the national coordination meeting of the Indonesian Association of Young Entrepreneurs ( Hipmi), in Jakarta, Friday (6/18/2021).
Bahlil described his various functions as chairman of the investment working group. From solving various investment issues to identifying sources of investment that can increase the country’s foreign exchange. These various things are intended to increase government revenue.
“Identify sources of investment that increase the country’s foreign exchange in order to increase state revenue,” he said.
Not only that, the investment working group also has the responsibility to collaborate with foreign investors or domestic investors with MSME actors in the investment destination areas. This, Bahlil said, is not easy.
“Our task is to collaborate with foreign and domestic investors with entrepreneurs in the region, both MSMEs and medium-sized enterprises,” he said.
However, he thinks he can carry out this task because some of these economic players are members and executives of Hippi. For this reason, he called on Hipmi executives to cooperate with the government in fulfilling the tasks and mandates ordered by President Joko Widodo.
“Let’s continue to work in this country. Hipmi is the best instrument according to the anthem,” he said.
Reporter: Anisyah Al Faqir
Source: Merdeka.com
Jokowi Appoints Bahlil Lahadalia Chairman of Accelerating Investments Task Force
Previously, Minister of Investment / Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia was appointed chairman of the Working Group on Acceleration of Investments, which was formed by Presidential Decree No. 11 of 2021 concerning the Working Group on the acceleration of investments of May 4, 2021..
Accompanied by two vice-presidents, namely the Deputy Attorney General and the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police, the Acceleration of Investments Working Group will conduct end-to-end escorts and resolve obstacles to the implementation of the activities to increase investment and facilitate business. to encourage economic growth and provide employment opportunities.
“The Ministry of Investment will work closely with the prosecutor’s office and the national police to carry out the president’s grand mandate. We are ready to execute with full commitment, execute well so that obstacles can be resolved and the realization of investments occurs, ”Bahlil said, quoted by Antara, Tuesday (25 / 5. / 2021).
Bahlil sees the formation of the task force as a strategic step for the government in promoting economic growth, especially in the regions. This is an effort by the government to oversee investments in addressing the barriers to business licensing that investors face.
The decree stipulates that every investment that enters the region must collaborate with regional entrepreneurs and regional micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
This is also in line with the investment objective of creating opportunities for economic growth and employment so that the surrounding community can feel the benefits of the investment entering their region.
“With Presidential Decree No. 11 of 2021, the government will accelerate the process of collaboration between large entrepreneurs and MSMEs in the regions. Thus, it will encourage an equitable distribution of welfare. It is hoped that entrepreneurs will develop in each region. rich, that’s all, ”Bahlil Lahadalia said.
