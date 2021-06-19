World News | Imran Khan’s government and Afghan NSA continue war of words over Pakistan-Taliban ties





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 19 (ANI): Pakistan once again attacks Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib for what he called “repeated impertinent and unwarranted remarks” and accuses him of attempting to “fail” ignore and undo “the progress made in the Afghan peace process.

In a response to a tweet by Mohib about Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s interview with Tolonews in Afghanistan, the Pakistani foreign ministry said: “The repeated impertinent and unwarranted remarks” were “a calculated attempt by his office to ignore and reverse the progress of the peace process. so far, “Dawn reported.

Mohib, who criticizes Pakistan for its ties with the Taliban, recently accused Islamabad of allowing a violent offensive by the terrorist group in Afghanistan.

In the interview with Tolo News in Afghanistan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi sought to absolve the Taliban for the high levels of violence in Afghanistan.

The Afghan NSA had tweeted that Qureshi’s interview “comes as the Taliban launch violent offensives against Afghans across the country, we know how and why they continue to be allowed to do so. Quraishi is either misinformed, unaware or accomplice. Maybe he also rejects this, Osama was found next to the Pakistani military headquarters. “

A war of words erupted between Pakistani officials and Mohib last month when the latter called Pakistan a “brothel”. Islamabad in protest against these remarks ended all official contact with the Afghan NSA.

In a public speech in Nangarhar province last month, Afghan national security chief Hamdullah Mohib called Pakistan a “brothel”

Pakistan’s foreign ministry reacted strongly to Mohib’s comments and called on him to think about his statement.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: “Afghanistan’s national security adviser is listening carefully … to the language you use or the accusations you make against Pakistan.”

The diplomatic snail comes at a crucial time when US forces are withdrawing from Afghanistan. In the absence of a political settlement, Afghanistan has the potential to face another round of civil war, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government has longstanding reservations that Pakistan could use the Afghan Taliban as a proxy. Pakistan has long been blamed for supporting Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan. (ANI)

