Politics
World Responds to Election of Radical New Iranian President Raisi | Middle East News
While many leaders lined up to congratulate Raisi on his victory, some groups criticized his human rights record.
Iranian radical justice chief Ebrahim Raisi won a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election, a vote that propelled protected supreme leaders to Tehran’s highest civilian post and recorded the lowest turnout of the history of the Islamic Republic.
Raisi won 61.95 percent of the vote in Friday’s election out of a turnout of 48.8 percent.
Raisi, 60, will take office in August, replacing moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who was not constitutionally authorized to run for a third consecutive term.
He will take power at a critical time, as Iran seeks to salvage its tattered nuclear deal with the major powers and break free from US sanctions that have caused a sharp economic downturn.
The election of Raisi, himself sanctioned by the United States for human rights violations, became more of a crowning glory after his biggest competitor found himself disqualified.
Iran
Outgoing President Rouhani visited Raisi in his office to congratulate him.
We will stand idly by and cooperate fully with the president-elect for the next 45 days, when the new government takes the reins (in early August), state media quoted Rouhani as saying.
Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Raisi and expressed his hopes for developing constructive bilateral cooperation, according to the RIA news agency citing a press secretary at the Russian embassy in Tehran.
Pakistan
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he looked forward to working with Raisi to further strengthen the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.
Congratulations to Excellency Brother Ibrahim Raisi @raisi_com on his historic victory in the 13th presidential elections of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Look forward to working with him to further strengthen our fraternal bonds and for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.
Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2021
turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Raisi on his victory, saying he believes cooperation between the two neighbors will strengthen during Raisi’s tenure.
Affirming my belief that cooperation between our two countries will be strengthened during your presidency, I am ready to work with you, Erdogan said in a letter sent to Raisi.
Syria
Assad congratulated Raisi on his victory and said he wanted to work with the new president to strengthen ties between the two countries, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.
Iraq
I send you my sincere congratulations and blessings on your [Raisis] election to the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said Iraqi President Barham Salih.
We in Iraq look forward to strengthening our strong relationship with our neighbor Iran and its people.
Amnesty International
Human rights group leader Agnes Callamard said Raisis’ election victory called for Raisi to be investigated for crimes against humanity.
That Ebrahim Raisi rose to the presidency instead of being investigated for crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran , she posted on Twitter.
We continue to call for Ebrahim Raisi to be investigated for his involvement in past and current crimes under international law, including by states that exercise universal jurisdiction.
The result of # Iran “Election” was predictable. But nevertheless, that #EbrahimRaisi ascended to the presidency instead of being investigated for crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran
Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) June 19, 2021
Hamas
We congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran on the success of the democratic process, the holding of the presidential election and the victory of Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, said Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, in a statement. communicated.
We wish the Islamic Republic of Iran progress and prosperity. Iran has always been a fundamental and real support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian resistance.
United Arab Emirates
We wish the Islamic Republic and our bilateral relations stability, continuity and prosperity, said Vice President and de facto ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in a statement tweeted by the Dubai Media Office.
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also sent a congratulatory message to Raisi, the official WAM news agency reported.
UAE leaders congratulate Ebrahim Raisi on victory in Iranian presidential elections#WamNewshttps://t.co/d44qtkRkJQ
English WAM (@WAMNEWS_ENG) June 19, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]