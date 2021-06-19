World Responds to Election of Radical New Iranian President Raisi | Middle East News

While many leaders lined up to congratulate Raisi on his victory, some groups criticized his human rights record.

Iranian radical justice chief Ebrahim Raisi won a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election, a vote that propelled protected supreme leaders to Tehran’s highest civilian post and recorded the lowest turnout of the history of the Islamic Republic.

Raisi won 61.95 percent of the vote in Friday’s election out of a turnout of 48.8 percent.

Raisi, 60, will take office in August, replacing moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who was not constitutionally authorized to run for a third consecutive term.

He will take power at a critical time, as Iran seeks to salvage its tattered nuclear deal with the major powers and break free from US sanctions that have caused a sharp economic downturn.

The election of Raisi, himself sanctioned by the United States for human rights violations, became more of a crowning glory after his biggest competitor found himself disqualified.

Iran

Outgoing President Rouhani visited Raisi in his office to congratulate him.

We will stand idly by and cooperate fully with the president-elect for the next 45 days, when the new government takes the reins (in early August), state media quoted Rouhani as saying.

Rouhani, left, meets Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran [Official Presidential website/Handout/Reuters]

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Raisi and expressed his hopes for developing constructive bilateral cooperation, according to the RIA news agency citing a press secretary at the Russian embassy in Tehran.

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he looked forward to working with Raisi to further strengthen the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

Congratulations to Excellency Brother Ibrahim Raisi @raisi_com on his historic victory in the 13th presidential elections of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Look forward to working with him to further strengthen our fraternal bonds and for peace, progress and prosperity in the region. Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2021

turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Raisi on his victory, saying he believes cooperation between the two neighbors will strengthen during Raisi’s tenure.

Affirming my belief that cooperation between our two countries will be strengthened during your presidency, I am ready to work with you, Erdogan said in a letter sent to Raisi.

Syria

Assad congratulated Raisi on his victory and said he wanted to work with the new president to strengthen ties between the two countries, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

Iraq

I send you my sincere congratulations and blessings on your [Raisis] election to the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said Iraqi President Barham Salih.

We in Iraq look forward to strengthening our strong relationship with our neighbor Iran and its people.

Amnesty International

Human rights group leader Agnes Callamard said Raisis’ election victory called for Raisi to be investigated for crimes against humanity.

That Ebrahim Raisi rose to the presidency instead of being investigated for crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran , she posted on Twitter.

We continue to call for Ebrahim Raisi to be investigated for his involvement in past and current crimes under international law, including by states that exercise universal jurisdiction.

The result of # Iran “Election” was predictable. But nevertheless, that #EbrahimRaisi ascended to the presidency instead of being investigated for crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) June 19, 2021

Hamas

We congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran on the success of the democratic process, the holding of the presidential election and the victory of Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, said Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, in a statement. communicated.

We wish the Islamic Republic of Iran progress and prosperity. Iran has always been a fundamental and real support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian resistance.

United Arab Emirates

We wish the Islamic Republic and our bilateral relations stability, continuity and prosperity, said Vice President and de facto ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in a statement tweeted by the Dubai Media Office.

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also sent a congratulatory message to Raisi, the official WAM news agency reported.