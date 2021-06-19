Trump 2nd Inauguration Tickets: Are They Real or Fake?





Several reports suggest that fake tickets for a second inauguration of former President Donald Trump are on the Internet.

What are the fake Trump notes?

So there is a picture circulating of tickets for Trump’s second inauguration to be President of the United States.

The tickets suggest there will be an event on August 15, 2021. Ted Nugent and Kid Rock will perform at this fake event, according to the fake ticket information. The fake tickets that sell for $ 1,200 on some websites have been deemed a scam by Crooks and Liars and Political Flare.

“This post appears to have been made as a joke … It did not include an offer to sell and we did not see anyone offering these nonexistent tickets for purchase (or anyone buying them) for $ 1,200.” https://t.co/8xOunxF7zT

Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) June 14, 2021

Marc-Andr Argentino, a doctoral candidate at Concordia University, told Newsweek that there was a clear watermark on the image, showing that the photo is not an accurate image of the tickets.

Snopes.com, which often checks or reports misinformation and confusing information on the internet, found the tickets to be fake. Here’s what Snopes.com said:

This photo appears to have been first posted to the 4chan internet bulletin board on June 13. This post appears to have been made as a joke to poke fun at the idea that Trump would soon be reinstated as president. It didn’t include an offer to sell and we didn’t see anyone offering these non-existent tickets for purchase (or anyone buying them) for $ 1,200. While it is possible that a scammer will offer them for sale, these fake tickets are intended for a fictitious event.

As Snopes suggests, there is no constitutional way for Donald Trump to be reinstated as president. Currently, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are the next presidential candidates.

But the fake bills came after a report on Trump and the White House. The New York Times Maggie Haberman reported in early June that Trump had told a number of people he was in contact with that he expected him to be reinstated by August (no, that is not how it works, but simply by sharing information).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos