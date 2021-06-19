Boris Johnson urges young people to finish their job protecting vulnerable people ‘getting stung’ | Politics | New





Reservations for over-18s in England opened yesterday in the latest effort to fully reopen the country, with enthusiastic teens receiving theirs in the afternoon. Tens of thousands more are expected to overwhelm huge visitor centers today, including at London’s Olympic Park and the University of Manchester. And the Prime Minister has said England is on track to lift remaining restrictions on July 19.

He said yesterday: “I am very confident that we will be able to move to the fourth stage of the roadmap according to the timetable that I have established by treating July 19 as a deadline. This is certainly what the data continues to indicate. Younger and largely unvaccinated people are primarily behind the 79% rise in cases of the Delta variant of Covid, first identified in India. Mr Johnson said he had not underestimated the impact of the pandemic on young people and told them they saved lives by playing by the rules. But he said he had to ask them “one more thing” … to take the jab when offered to them. In a video posted online, he said: “Over the past year and a half, I have been absolutely amazed at the total selflessness our young people have shown in the fight against the coronavirus. Jobs have been lost, education interrupted, projects suspended. “You had the challenge of making social distancing and self-isolation work in shared apartments and houses, meeting new people and trying to make new friendships without bursting bubbles. Students were forced to adapt to new ways of learning while missing out on many rights of way that many of us took for granted.

“So much of what makes it truly heaven to be young – parties, parties, vacations, festivals – all of that has been put aside. “And you did everything, you put up with everything, not out of personal interest, because most young people are among the least exposed to the virus, but because you wanted to do what the rest of the population had to do. the country.” He continued, “But I can say with certainty that there are people alive today in your town, in your neighborhood, maybe even in your family, who are only with us because you have chosen to. do the right thing. We are not out of the woods yet, but after a long and difficult journey, the end is finally in sight. “ Vaccine deployment leaders across the country are now offering walk-in vaccines in response to young people’s enthusiasm for online reservations.

Other walk-ins open at Sheffield’s Crucible Theater and Twickenham Stadium. It comes after Public Health England revealed that cases of the Delta variant in hospitals had almost doubled in a week, although most of those who needed treatment did not have a vaccine. The government is rushing to bite all adults before the mutation spreads further. But he also wants children, who are not vaccinated, and their families to continue testing to keep schools free from outbreaks. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson yesterday urged high school students and parents to continue testing twice a week at home to help “break the chains of transmission.” His plea comes after academics said daily testing of Covid checks in schools should be halted.

In an open letter to parents in high schools and universities in England, Mr Williamson said: ‘With the increase in cases with worrying variants, it is important to continue regular testing in order to detect cases of coronavirus, to stay ahead of the virus and keep Covid out of the classroom. This means that regular asymptomatic testing for all will continue and we need you and your children to continue testing at home twice a week. “ Mr Williamson added: “Testing has played a vital role. It helps to break the chains of transmission by quickly identifying asymptomatic positive cases. This means that those who test positive can isolate themselves, keeping other pupils and students in face-to-face teaching. Reporting all test results, positive or negative, helps health experts get a clearer picture of potential outbreaks. “ Warning of ethical and scientific concerns, academics had said it was “deeply concerning” that daily testing was “presented as a solution to educational disruption.” In a trial involving around 200 schools and colleges across England, one group is following national guidelines for quarantining contacts of positive cases. The other allows for daily testing for a week instead. He uses daily rapid lateral flow tests with the students who also offered a PCR test – where swabs are sent to a lab – on days two and seven.







