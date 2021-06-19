KP will build 2100 schools, allocate 300% high budget for sports, tourism





On Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government allocated some Rs 12 billion to the sports, tourism, youth, culture and archeology department in the 2021-22 budget, showing a 300% increase over the previous year. allocation of Rs 2.90 billion over the past year.

About Rs 3 billion has been allocated to the new mega project of sports development at the level of union councils across the province, as well as Rs 500 million for the merged tribal districts, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to provide sports infrastructure at local level.

In addition, a colossal sum has been allocated to the 113 projects underway in the province.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra in his budget speech to the provincial assembly said that in the 2021-22 budget 6.3 billion rupees was earmarked for the province’s annual development program, with 2.7 billion rupees in the accelerated integrated program for the merged areas. , including Rs 700 million for promotion and sports activities.

He said a key project was already underway to have a dedicated and separate indoor gymnasium for women in all of the division’s headquarters, including the merged areas, to be fitted with multiple facilities to ensure adequate facilities. level playing field according to the decision of the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. . Its cost would exceed Rs one billion.

He said that given the tourism potential, the government has increased the allocation subsidy for tourism and culture in the 2021-22 budget from Rs 2 billion to Rs 12 billion for the completion of key projects, including the Madaklasht chairlift, Pakistan’s first motor. sports arena, Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Cricket Stadium and Kalam International Cricket Stadium.

He said road construction in Malakand and Hazara was included in the budget, in addition to preserving the ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoors. Rs 3.8 billion innovation funds had been set up for young people, women and entrepreneurs, the construction of jeep tracks for tourist areas and the creation of small businesses for young people and the granting of loans without interest to young people to start their own business.

A cricket stadium in Kalam, an increase in the education and health budget, a Safari train to Torkham and the car registration tax reduced to almost zero – The budget presented by the KP government for the fiscal year 2021 -2022 looks by far the most impressive to date.

– Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) June 18, 2021

He said that the budget allocations for the preservation of cultural heritage, equipping each division headquarters with a separate indoor gymnasium for female players, developing the Hund water park on 400 earth canals, in addition to the creation of zones of integrated tourism with the aim of exploring the tourism potential that the province has in the amalgamated tribal areas.

In the merged area, he said, sports complexes would be developed to the same level as international standards in Bajaur and the southern district of Kohat. Work on a state-of-the-art sports complex in Kohat was already underway.

The minister said that sports complexes would be built in Chitral district at a cost of Rs. 100,000 million, besides the development of the Swat, Chitral, Mardan, Hund, Dir and Buner museums for Rs 58.470 million, the upgrade of Gor Gathri Archaeological Complex, Wall City Handicraft Village and Conservation at a cost of Rs 677.328 million, repair and rehabilitation of Mahabat Khan Peshawar Mosque for Rs 18.567 million, construction of Hazara Museum in Abbottabad for Rs. 52,000 million , promotion, preservation and development of Kalash culture for Rs 68.312 million, creation of the ATC branch at the Directorate of Archeology for Rs 8 million, and acquisition of land for Rs 23.674 million for the development of national heritage sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Govt to build and rehabilitate 2,100 schools in fiscal year 2021-22

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government will build, rehabilitate and modernize more than 2,100 schools to increase enrollment capacity in public sector schools by 1,200,000.

According to the budget documents for the next fiscal year 2021-22 presented here to the provincial assembly on Friday, the provincial government will recruit 20,000 teachers and 3,000 school leaders for primary and secondary education.

In the newly merged districts, the government will provide equipment to 97 computer labs, build 276 science labs and recruit 4,300 teachers. A fund of Rs 4.5 billion has also been allocated for the supply of furniture to schools in the province.

For higher education, an administrative budget of Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for the supply of furniture and minor repair work in colleges. Construction of 40 new colleges will be completed and 30 existing colleges will be granted Premier College status where all modern era facilities will be provided to students.

Students from the newly merged districts will receive scholarships amounting to Rs 230 million, while a skills development fund will also be set up to promote technical and vocational education in the province.

In the special education sector, the government will establish a center of excellence for special autistic children, Rehmat ul lil Alameen district allowances to students with physical disabilities, establish model institutes for street children in DI Khan, Abbottabad, Swat & Peshawar and a school for deaf-mute children in Mardan.

Courtesy: APP

