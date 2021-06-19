JokPro Volunteer Declaration 2024, Palace: A slap in the face to Jokowi





Jakarta, IDN Times – Presidential spokesman Fajroel Rachman referred to Jokowi-Prabowo’s volunteer support speech for the 2024 presidential election, calling himself JokPro 2024. According to Fajroel, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo remains subject to the constitution. “Let us recall again that President Joko Widodo maintains the constitution of the Constitution of 1945 and is faithful to the reforms of 1998”, declared Fajroel in a written declaration on Saturday (6/18/2021). Also Read: JokPro Volunteers to Carry Jokowi-Prabowo’s Declaration to the 2024 Presidential Election 1. The palace calls the demand to support the three-term president as a slap in the face for Jokowi President Jokowi’s spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman gave a statement to the press at the State Palace Complex on Monday, November 18, 2019 (IDN Times / Teatrika Handiko Putri) Fajroel cites the law governing the tenure of the Indonesian president, according to which, in accordance with article 7 of the 1st amendment of the 1945 Constitution, “the president and the vice-president hold office for a period of five years, re-elected in the same mandate, for a single mandate. Fajroel explained that President Jokowi’s claim to reject the speech of a three-term president has been conveyed several times. First on February 12, 2019, “Some say the president was elected for three terms, there are three (reasons) in my opinion. have the face, the third wanting to dive. That’s it, ”he said, repeating Jokowi’s words. 2. Jokowi calls on his supporters not to make noise amid the pandemic pandemic Continue reading the article below Editor’s choices ANTARA FOTO / Wahyu Putro A Jokowi’s presidential refusal of three terms second, continued Fajroel, on March 15, 2021, “I have no intention or interest in being president for three terms. The constitution imposes two terms, which is what we must protect together.” “Don’t make another noise, we are now focusing on dealing with the pandemic,” Fajroel said, citing Jokowi’s remarks. 3. Jokowi wants his volunteers and supporters to stick to his statement Jokowi and Prabowo (ANTARA PHOTO / Puspa Perwitasari) The Presidential Communications Staff reiterated Jokowi’s two statements of rejection of the three presidential terms when it was confirmed that there had been volunteer support outside of Jokowi’s orders. “The president’s attitude on the above two occasions should be in the grip of all parties,” Fajroel said. For information, invitations to volunteer statements on behalf of JokPro 2024 circulated on social networks and within the media team. The declaration will take place this afternoon in the South Jakarta region. Read also: Democrats are still interested in wearing AHY instead of Ganjar in the 2024 presidential election







