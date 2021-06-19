The opposition denounces the government because of the phantom schemes





KARACHI:

Shadow programs, lack of health facilities and severe water scarcity dominated the post-budget session of the Sindh Assembly on Friday.

During the speeches, it appeared that there was a competition between the PPP Sindh government and the PTI-led federal government, with legislators from both sides holding each other accountable for giving arguments and counter-arguments in favor of their governance.

As the session began under the chairmanship of President Agha Siraj Durrani, the floor was given to the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Shaharyar Mahar, who criticized the provincial government for its failure to control the deteriorating order situation. audience in Shikarpur, and referring to the budget books said, “The actions and policies of the government are only limited to these fascinating books. Despite billions of rupees in development budgets each year, schools and hospitals in rural areas look deserted where no one else but stray dogs roam.

Mahar, who belongs to Shikhapur district sharing surprising facts, one of the municipal committees of Shikarpur district said, “There are 22 computer scientists in a municipal committee who collect salaries every month, but not a single computer does. has been bought for years.

Mahar alleged that incompetent policemen have always been appointed in Shikarpur and those who can obey the orders of elected Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) and follow their line. When Dr Imran Shah, AMP of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, spoke, he called for the “third party audit” to be initiated within the health department. “The government took about 11 years to complete medical school in Mirpurkhas. The MRI and CT scan at Karachi Civil Hospital have not been working for three years now. Where is the money going? ”He said, adding that the situation at Lyari General Hospital was also pathetic where patients and mainstays of the race had to line up for medicines and other basic facilities.

The legislator noted that the health budget had been increased but that no preventive measures were taken. He said three of the city’s wastewater treatment plants are not functional and the government is considering setting up another combined tributary treatment plant.

On the other hand, Surendar Valasai of PPP praised the “balanced budget” presented by Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah with a total expenditure of 1.4 trillion rupees and a development portfolio of 329 rupees and said: “Opposition members should focus on the ‘selected regime’ led by [PM] Imran Khan who made the lives of ordinary men miserable by imposing heavy taxes and causing the inflation storm in the country. “For the first time in Pakistan’s history, Imran Khan’s government presented the country’s exemplary budget,” said Saeed Afridi of PTI, while defending the Center.

“The situation is totally different here in Sindh where despite the allocation of 132 billion rupees for health during the outgoing year, hospitals and dispensaries look like ghost buildings,” he added. , referring to acute malnutrition among women and children in the Thar Desert regions of Kohistan of the province.

In a similar vein, Dewan Sachal of the PTI raised the issue of discrimination against minorities and urged the provincial government to pass the draft law against forced conversions, which has been on hold since 2016.

On the other hand, Seemi Soomro, Aijaz Shah Bukhari and Hina Dastgeer from the Treasury banks defended the PPP government in Sindh and congratulated the CM for presenting a “citizen budget” while censuring Prime Minister Imran and his government. government for ruining the country’s economy. . The speaker adjourned the meeting until today (Saturday).

