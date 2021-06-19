Turkish women gather in Istanbul to send message to Erdogan, World News





Hundreds of women gathered in Istanbul on Saturday and urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to withdraw from the anti-violence treaty. Turkey officially leaves the treaty on July 1. In March, Erdogan was outraged as he withdrew from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention. The anger has not subsided. In addition to Saturday’s rally, women’s groups are planning to hold a large protest on July 1. Smaller demonstrations have been planned in the meantime. Over 1,000 women from across Turkey took part in the protest on the Asian side of Istanbul surrounded by a heavy police presence, an AFP correspondent said. Some held rainbow flags while others held signs saying: “The Istanbul Convention is ours”. “Our hope is still rooted in our struggles, in our organizations,” said Melek Ondas, of the Women’s Council, adding that women came from 70 provinces in Istanbul. “We believe in the strength of our organizations. And whether the decision is overturned or not, we will continue our fight by all possible means,” she told AFP. The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to pass legislation related to the prosecution of domestic violence, including marital rape and female genital mutilation. Women’s rights organizations accuse the government of withdrawing from the treaty to appease conservatives who claim the treaty undermines family unity. Conservatives have also suggested that references to equality in the treaty are being used by the LGBT community to gain wider acceptance in Turkish society. But critics of Erdogan’s decision say the withdrawal puts Turkish women at greater risk in a country where violence against women is widespread. Last year 300 women were murdered according to the rights group We Will Stop Femicide Platform, while 177 have been killed so far this year. (With contributions from agencies)

