Opposition senators blow up the budget dictated by the World Bank





ISLAMABAD:

Opposition in the Senate on Friday called the federal budget “anti-popular” and dictated by World Bank (WB) terms.

Speaking about the budget, opposition members including Sen. Mushtaq and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri lambasted the budget and said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin only made a token appearance in the House to read the budget dictated to the nation.

Highlighting the “glaring inconsistencies” in the statements of the Minister of Finance before and after the budget, opposition leaders said: “Just a day before the presentation of the budget, the Minister of Finance declared that the country had gone bankrupt , but ended up withdrawing the declaration the very next day saying that the country’s economy had been saved ”.

“Which of these statements will we consider to be true? They asked each other.

Leaders said Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has no roadmap to offer relief to the nation as the economic crisis continues to deepen.

“We have taken loans all the time and the leaders constantly lie about it,” they said. They alleged that the finance minister tried to take advantage of the country’s cooperation with the US military to secure concessions from the IMF.

“It is not the budget of the poor but the budget of the elites,” the executives said, adding that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had totally failed to meet the goal of collecting taxes.

“A staggering amount of Rs628 billion which belonged to the ordinary man has been recklessly handed over to large companies”.

Refuting the opposition’s accusations, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic roadmap deserved praise for “having managed to balance the budget despite everything”.

“The salaries have been raised to 20,000 rupees, in addition to a whopping 260 billion rupees which has been set aside for the Ehsaas program,” said the prime minister’s special assistant.

Senator Danesh Kumar said the budget was in line with the aspirations of Pakistanis. “Development spending has been increased in the budget and a significant portion has been allocated to development in Balochistan,” the senator said.

Why the opposition couldn’t see the positive aspects of the budget, Kumar asked. The ruling PTI members then introduced four bills relating to the reorganization of medical education and national institutes of health, and the amendment of mutual legal assistance ((Criminal Matters) Act, 2020 and the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020 in the Upper House.

President Sadiq Sanjrani referred the bills to the relevant standing committees for further consideration after House approval.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, presented “The Federal Institutes of Medical Education Bill-2021” to reorganize the federal institutes of medical education and “The Bill on the Federal Medical Education Institutes National Institute of Health (Re-organization) of 2011, as adopted by the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill, 2011 Assembly, on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan.

