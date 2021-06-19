Boris Johnson is a surprising warrior against class prejudice







Nothing could better illustrate the great class inversion in British politics than a book to be published next month by David Skelton, titled The new snobbery. Skelton is a conservative polemicist from Consett, County Durham, who was previously research director at Policy Exchange, the think tank created by Michael Gove.

He explains that he wrote the book because he wasn’t ready to take a step back while people on the left found new ways to describe the working class as fanatic or stupid. He writes: I have seen prejudices against the people I love and the places I love become acceptable in so-called polite society, in progressive Britain and in parts of the media.

It’s a lively and well-argued thesis, but what I found most interesting about it was how similar it was to another book published 10 years ago, Chavs: the demonization of the working class, by Owen Jones. Jones argued that hatred of working class people was the last acceptable prejudice. His book opens with an anecdote about a joke at a dinner party in east London: It’s sad that Woolworths is shutting down. Where will all the chavs buy their Christmas presents?

Everyone (presumably except Jones) laughed. Jones was furious with his educated professional colleagues: Around the table were people from more than one ethnic group. The gender split was 50-50 and not everyone was straight. All would have placed themselves somewhere to the left of the center politically. They would have bristled at being labeled a snob.

If you did not know what happened next, you could not have made it up, because politics has entered a gallery of mirrors in which it is still impossible to say what is real and what is not. ‘is not. Jones has supported Jeremy Corbyn as a Labor leader in part because, although Corbyn is as middle-class as Jones, he espouses a quasi-Marxist politics that revere an old-fashioned ideal of the working class.

Then the EU referendum took place, in which education was the biggest predictor of whether people voted to Leave or Stay, and usual class-party relations began to reverse. Under Corbyn, the Labor vote became more middle class than ever, while Boris Johnson reached parts of the working class that no Tory leader had reached before.

It was as if Jones’ message to the Labor Party was being heard and implemented by the Conservatives. So we ended up with the paradox of an Atonian Prime Minister winning by-elections in Hartlepool and (imminently) Batley while losing one in the original middle-class counties, Chesham and Amersham. .

A decade after Joness’ book, it falls to a conservative commentator to pick up on his themes as Skelton urges his party to embrace its new identity. Parts of Skeltons’ book read like pure Owen Jones, condemning the emphasis on creating value for shareholders and managers rather than investing and respecting workers. Skelton, like Jones, criticizes the myth of inevitability championed by Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, who argued that there was nothing they could do about global economic change and that their job was to try to shape and adapt to it. the best possible. .

No wonder Maurice Glasman and Jon Cruddas are quoted on the cover of the book Skeltons. Glasman, the initiator of Blue Labor (as in Blue Collar), was briefly an adviser to Ed Miliband as a Labor leader, while Cruddas, the Labor MP for Dagenham, has just written a book titled The dignity of work. Glasman, Cruddas and Jones were all making these arguments before Brexit, but the Brexit vote was the catalyst, and the Conservative Party was best placed to act on it.

Class prejudice is a complicated thing. Most are not self-explanatory. It is worth noting that Skelton relies on quotes from strangers on Twitter to argue that people who voted for the leave and those who voted for the first time in 2019 are regularly insulted by elitists. But it is real. You only have to observe how Angela Rayner is treated to find out.

The deputy leader of the Labor Party today called for the right to flexible work for all workers. This is an example of a work problem, because although it seems weakly operative, the right to work from home and the right to disconnect outside working hours from home are more of a concern to professionals than to manual workers.

Who would have thought, when young high roller Owen Jones published his book 10 years ago, that it would be the party founded to give the working class representation in parliament that would have such a hard time following through on its call to arms?