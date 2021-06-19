Politics
Boris Johnson is a surprising warrior against class prejudice
Nothing could better illustrate the great class inversion in British politics than a book to be published next month by David Skelton, titled The new snobbery. Skelton is a conservative polemicist from Consett, County Durham, who was previously research director at Policy Exchange, the think tank created by Michael Gove.
He explains that he wrote the book because he wasn’t ready to take a step back while people on the left found new ways to describe the working class as fanatic or stupid. He writes: I have seen prejudices against the people I love and the places I love become acceptable in so-called polite society, in progressive Britain and in parts of the media.
It’s a lively and well-argued thesis, but what I found most interesting about it was how similar it was to another book published 10 years ago, Chavs: the demonization of the working class, by Owen Jones. Jones argued that hatred of working class people was the last acceptable prejudice. His book opens with an anecdote about a joke at a dinner party in east London: It’s sad that Woolworths is shutting down. Where will all the chavs buy their Christmas presents?
Everyone (presumably except Jones) laughed. Jones was furious with his educated professional colleagues: Around the table were people from more than one ethnic group. The gender split was 50-50 and not everyone was straight. All would have placed themselves somewhere to the left of the center politically. They would have bristled at being labeled a snob.
If you did not know what happened next, you could not have made it up, because politics has entered a gallery of mirrors in which it is still impossible to say what is real and what is not. ‘is not. Jones has supported Jeremy Corbyn as a Labor leader in part because, although Corbyn is as middle-class as Jones, he espouses a quasi-Marxist politics that revere an old-fashioned ideal of the working class.
Then the EU referendum took place, in which education was the biggest predictor of whether people voted to Leave or Stay, and usual class-party relations began to reverse. Under Corbyn, the Labor vote became more middle class than ever, while Boris Johnson reached parts of the working class that no Tory leader had reached before.
It was as if Jones’ message to the Labor Party was being heard and implemented by the Conservatives. So we ended up with the paradox of an Atonian Prime Minister winning by-elections in Hartlepool and (imminently) Batley while losing one in the original middle-class counties, Chesham and Amersham. .
A decade after Joness’ book, it falls to a conservative commentator to pick up on his themes as Skelton urges his party to embrace its new identity. Parts of Skeltons’ book read like pure Owen Jones, condemning the emphasis on creating value for shareholders and managers rather than investing and respecting workers. Skelton, like Jones, criticizes the myth of inevitability championed by Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, who argued that there was nothing they could do about global economic change and that their job was to try to shape and adapt to it. the best possible. .
No wonder Maurice Glasman and Jon Cruddas are quoted on the cover of the book Skeltons. Glasman, the initiator of Blue Labor (as in Blue Collar), was briefly an adviser to Ed Miliband as a Labor leader, while Cruddas, the Labor MP for Dagenham, has just written a book titled The dignity of work. Glasman, Cruddas and Jones were all making these arguments before Brexit, but the Brexit vote was the catalyst, and the Conservative Party was best placed to act on it.
Class prejudice is a complicated thing. Most are not self-explanatory. It is worth noting that Skelton relies on quotes from strangers on Twitter to argue that people who voted for the leave and those who voted for the first time in 2019 are regularly insulted by elitists. But it is real. You only have to observe how Angela Rayner is treated to find out.
The deputy leader of the Labor Party today called for the right to flexible work for all workers. This is an example of a work problem, because although it seems weakly operative, the right to work from home and the right to disconnect outside working hours from home are more of a concern to professionals than to manual workers.
Who would have thought, when young high roller Owen Jones published his book 10 years ago, that it would be the party founded to give the working class representation in parliament that would have such a hard time following through on its call to arms?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]