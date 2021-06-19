Politics
Before CCP Centenary, Xi Jinping Administers Loyalty Pledge to Top Leaders – The New Indian Express
BEIJING: Ahead of the celebrations for the centenary of the ruling Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping, who established himself as its leader on par with founder Mao Zedong, publicly administered a pledge of loyalty to senior party leaders calling on them to follow the core of leadership and strive for the country’s modernization and national renewal.
Since Xi took power in December 2012, he has been officially declared a “leader” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
In front of the party’s 25 Politburo members, including Prime Minister’s No. 2 leader Li Keqiang, during a visit to an exhibit at the recently inaugurated CPC Museum in Beijing on Friday, Xi administered the pledge that was released. by public television channels.
With over 90 million members, the CPC, founded by Mao in 1921, has remained the ruling party since the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949.
The centennial celebrations will take place on July 1 and the party has many events planned, including a military parade.
The party is celebrating its centenary amid growing global hostility towards China over the origin of COVID-19, allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.
Xi, 67, who succeeded his predecessor Hu Jintao in December 2012, quickly consolidated his position as the head of the party, the mighty army, and the presidency was given the title of senior leader removing collective leadership.
In his speech at the exhibition, Xi called on CCP members to draw strength from the party’s history and strive for China’s modernization and national renewal.
He said: It is necessary for them to strengthen their awareness of the need to maintain political integrity, to think in general terms, to follow the core of the leadership and to stay in alignment with the leadership of the central party, ”he said. reported the official Xinhua news agency.
Xi is originally expected to retire like his predecessors after his second term in 2023, but is expected to continue for life as the highest legislature in the National People’s Congress (NPC) amended the Constitution in 2018, removing two terms. five-year term, paving the way for his lifelong term in office.
He also administered the pledge, which read: It is my will to join the Chinese Communist Party, to maintain the party program, to observe the Party Constitution, to fulfill my duties as a party member, to carry out party decisions, strictly observe party discipline, keep party secrets, be loyal to the party, work hard, strive for communism throughout my life and be ready at any time to sacrifice everything for the sake of it. party and the people and never betray the party.
The exhibition, “Staying Faithful to the Founding Mission,” opened Friday at the recently opened CCP Museum in Beijing ahead of the CCP’s centenary.
In his speech, Xi said party members should remain confident in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and always follow the CPC Central Committee closely in terms of thinking, political and action orientation.
“The history of the party is the most vivid and convincing manual,” Xi said.
Efforts should be made to educate and guide Party members and officials to stay true to the party’s original aspiration and founding mission, Xi said.
More than 2,600 photos and 3,500 artifacts on the history of the party are on display at the exhibit.
picture credit
