Anti-Erdogan party calls for release of imprisoned patients

Hundreds of patients are in Turkish prisonsWhile the authorities deny their release because they oppose the reign of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has called on a pro-Kurdish party to take action against them in parliament because they demanded that Ankara immediately release them for health reasons.
The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, which rejects Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party, has proposed to parliament to demand the immediate release of the detainees, who are chronically ill at a time when the party has expressed his “serious” fears for their lives.
The proposal was presented by Meral Danish Bestas, chairwoman of the parliamentary bloc of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in the Turkish parliament, and her deputy Saruhan Oloch. Both relied on statements from the Justice Department regarding their concerns about the lives of prisoners dying demanding their unconditional release.
Data from the Turkish Ministry of Justice shows that 2,300 detainees have lost their lives behind bars since 2009, while 1,605 others are currently at risk of dying from serious illness. Including 604 people whose state of health is also considered “critical” according to the Turkish ministry.
A pro-Kurdish party media source said the authorities are refraining from releasing these prisoners because they pose “a potential threat to”. die Represents society ”, but that is“ not true, and their continued detention is against the law ”.
The source recalled the controversial amnesty in mid-April last year, which resulted in more than 90,000 perpetrators of criminal offenses as well as drug trafficking and smuggling and armed gang leaders. been released. He asked, “How can no harm for these people die. Represent people when opposing patients are accused? “
Statistics from the Human Rights Association agree with data from the Ministry of Justice, as the famous association for the defense of human rights in Turkey confirms that there are 1,605 prisoners whose lives are behind bars after endangered illnesses.
In addition, forensic reports already show that 1605 inmates fell ill with “serious” illnesses after the death of medical facilities. The prisoners investigated their detention centers.
The Swedish Freedom Center “Stockholm” has discussed in a new report the reality of Turkish prisons after the People’s Democratic Party in its latest suggestion for the Presidency of Parliament raised the issue of sick prisoners.
The European Center said that “no one can know what happened in Turkish prisons except President Erdogan and his Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu, who is also close to him”.
So far, there are no exact government statistics on those arrested, especially after the failed coup attempt against the Erdogan regime in mid-July 2016, in which hundreds of Thousands of people have been jailed after authorities accused them of being involved.
The number of detainees in Turkish prisons is currently estimated at 260,000, however authorities are killing Unknown number of detainees die due to opposition to dying Ruling party and leader imprisoned.
The number of prisoners lies in death Turkey ranks second in the world according to the 2020 ranking of the OECD.
Since last March, 50 prisoners have died from the coronavirus, as Yunus Alcak, director general of Turkish prisons and detention centers, had previously reported.