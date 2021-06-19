Connect with us

J&K Congress Leader GA Mir at a multi-party meeting with Prime Minister Modi

We have not received any invitations, said Jammu and Kashmir Congress President GA Mir (FILE)

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President GA Mir said on Saturday that his party had not received any invitation from the Center to participate in a proposal for a conference of the main political parties of the Union Territory in New Delhi this week. next.

However, Mr Mir said that such a step, if taken, is welcome as dialogue with stakeholders is the only way to respond to the anger of the masses in a democratic framework for peace, prosperity and Development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 as part of the Centre’s initiative to strengthen political processes, including holding assembly elections, on Union territory, officials said on Friday.

The meeting, the first such exercise since the Center announced the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into Union territories in August 2019, is expected to bring together the Minister of the Interior of the ‘Union, Amit Shah, and other central leaders.

“We haven’t received any invitations (from the Center) so far. We don’t know who is invited to the roundtable by the Center,” Mir told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.

He said Congress’ position was perfectly clear: whenever there was conflict, anger and a political or economic problem, dialogue was the only way forward in a democratic setting, as Congress followed. to solve the country’s problems.

“Speak at any level, invite anyone, there should be peace, development and plenty of employment opportunities for young people. Congress will appreciate this way of dealing by the Center,” said M .Mir.

When asked what the agenda of Congress would be if he received an invitation to the conference, he replied, “Congress is a national party and if it receives an invitation we will forward it to the leadership. national. There will be a consultation so that we go to the round table with an appropriate agenda. “

Responding to another question on how he views Prime Minister Modi’s outreach to political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, the congressional leader said it was always good.

“It should have done it from the start, before the development on August 5, 2019. This is the way government should work. We are disappointed and angry that we were not taken into account. The primary responsibility of the Parliament is to make laws, but when the method of democracy is sidelined, questions arise, “he said.

The central government took an important decision concerning the territory of the Union, but it would have been better to wait for a popular government in the old state.

“In the absence of the state assembly, the central government should have called an all-party meeting to take into account all stakeholders, such a situation (the anger of the masses) would have been avoided,” he said. he declared.

Mr Mir said, however, that it is better late than never. “If they understood after two long years that peace in the region is imperative and that the land and its people are part of the country, that is good.

“As the national leader, the prime minister should see that if there is anger among the people in any part of the country, he should try to solve the problem,” he said.

The congressional leader said if the conference materializes, it will be the same model initiated by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the PAU’s first government at the Center and taken up by the BJP leader and former prime minister AB Vajpayee who once said that there were should be resolved outside of the country’s constitution and drew praise from all sections of the people.

Mir said both sides, government and participants, should attend the proposed conference with open hearts to bring Jammu and Kashmir towards peace, progress and prosperity for the next 200 years.

“If Modi Sahib has taken the initiative, he and the participants should sit on the table with an open heart and away from the static position. In such a situation, it is possible that something much better than the previous arrangement can emerge, ”he said.

Without naming anyone, Mir said some politicians had started talking about extending Sections 371 and 372 to Jammu and Kashmir after Section 370 was repealed in August 2019, but participants should consider reaching a such a solution that can last for the next 200 years and guide young people and people to prosperity.

