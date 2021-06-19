We cannot return the buck to Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi





Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Afghanistan peace money cannot be transferred to Pakistan. “It must be a holistic approach and Pakistan will be a partner for peace,” he said. fast pace but the peace process is moving at a slow pace “.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that we “cannot pass the buck to Pakistan” for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister, speaking to TRT World during his visit to Antalya, Turkey, said Pakistan was constructively committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and will continue to do so.

“But it’s a shared responsibility. You cannot return the ball to Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a regional actor. There are other global players and there are other interests which are of primary importance in the region,” said the foreign minister.

“So it has to be a holistic approach and Pakistan will be a partner for peace,” he added.

Pakistan wants to see both the Afghan peace process and the troop withdrawal move forward in tandem, but in fact there is a disconnect between the two, the foreign minister said.

He said Pakistan had called for a responsible withdrawal in addition to wishing the peace process to go hand in hand.

“What I am seeing is that the withdrawal is proceeding at a fairly rapid pace but that the peace process is advancing steadily. And it’s a bit of a disconnect there.

“And that concerns me,” said the foreign minister.

He said he was concerned about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan which was not just linked to the Taliban, but to Daesh and other troublemakers in Afghanistan who may not have been keen to see there peace and stability.

“They have their own designs and patterns […] It’s a complicated situation.

“There are internal struggles in Afghanistan,” Qureshi said.

He said other conflicts like that in Jammu and Kashmir are also hampering economic progress and integration in the region.

Qureshi said the world was increasingly embroiled in big competitions and confrontations, and people were forced to take sides.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic persisted and would obviously leave behind its economic and financial implications which also required preparation.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan facilitated the peace process and engaged with all regional powers at every forum, including the Doha process, the Istanbul process, the Heart of Asia format and Moscow. .

Pakistan will give CIA “absolutely no” bases

Qureshi’s remarks follow comments by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who, in an interview with HBO’s Jonathan Swan of Axios, said Pakistan would not cede its bases to the United States for operations in Afghanistan after the withdrawal troops of the latter.

The United States is in talks with Pakistan and other countries in the region for cooperation in future operations in the war-torn country to control militancy.

However, the country has made it clear to Washington that this is not possible.

The US media asked the prime minister if Pakistan would consider providing access to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for military bases.

“Do you allow the US government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross-border counterterrorism missions against Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban? Swan asked the prime minister.

“Absolutely not,” replied Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We are not going to authorize any bases or any action from Pakistani territory in Afghanistan. Absolutely not.”

