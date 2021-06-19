Boris Johnson has once again misled Parliament – this time about the Delta variant

Support us and go ad-free

On Wednesday June 16, in response to a question about the Delta variant of the coronavirus (Covid-19), Boris Johnson gave incomplete, even misleading, information. There, no surprise. In this case, what Johnson was trying to hide was the abject failure of his government to delay the appearance of this variant. The tragic consequence of this failure will be many more deaths.

On June 16, during Prime Minister’s Question Time, Labor leader Keir Starmer request Johnson if keeping the borders open contributed to the spread of the Delta variant in the UK.

Johnson replied:

We put India on the red list on April 23, and the delta variant was not identified until April 28 and was not identified as a variant of concern until May 7.

However, Led By Donkeys tweeted a video the day before suggesting a more nuanced schedule from March 24. This highlights the Johnson government’s failure to deal with the threat of the Delta variant:

Delta Farce: How Boris Johnson's incompetent handling of the new variant extended the lockdown pic.twitter.com/BrdS9K4Sai – Ruled by donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 15, 2021

Starmer replied to Johnson:

The Prime Minister talks about the dates. Let’s review the dates. On March 24, a new variant was reported in India. As of April 1, India was reporting more than 100,000 new infections a day, and that number is increasing. But the prime minister kept India off the red list until April 23. At that time, 20,000 people entered the UK from India. What the hell did he expect the prime minister to showing the location ofconsequences of this?

He later said:

It’s because of [Johnson’s] indecision that our borders remain open. It is because of its indecision that India has remained off the red list. It is because of his indecision that during this period 20,000 people came from India to this country.

Previous warnings

According to for an expert, the parent variant of Delta B.1.617 dates back to October 2020. Sharon Peacock, director of COG-UK and professor of public health and microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said:

The first B.1.617 genome in the Global Database (GISAID) dates back to October 5, 2020. India submitted the highest number of B.1.617 genomes, followed in frequency by the UK and US. Based on genome information, B.1.617 was first detected in the UK on February 22, 2021

Meanwhile, an April 25 update by the World Health Organization clarified that B.1.617.2 (Delta variant) was first identified in December 2020.

Thousands of people affected

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted that Johnson had allowed thousands to enter the UK from India:

6. Figures from the Civil Aviation Authority suggest that at least 20,000 passengers who could have been infected with the Delta arrived from India at the time India was cut off: https://t.co/MhaKK6KGXw – Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) June 14, 2021

Sky News reported that between April 4 and May 2, the number of Delta cases among travelers from India to the UK rose to 40.9%. the Mirror further reported this:

Between March 25 and April 7, 3,391 travelers who flew from India to England were tested for Covid. Of the 172 who tested positive, about half (52%) are believed to have variants of concern or variants under investigation.

the Mirror added that “between April 8 and April 24, 3,212 travelers” from India to the UK were tested for the virus. In addition, “61% of those [were] suspected of having variants under investigation or of concern ”.

Screening

On April 9, the government added Pakistan, Bangladesh, Philippines and Kenya on England’s Red List. But India, where coronavirus cases have been soaring, has not been added to the list.

Professor Christina Pagel, a fellow of Independent Sage and director of the Clinical Operations Research Unit at University College London, tweeted her disbelief:

THREE TWEETS: 1. The situation in India is very bad and is getting worse. https://t.co/SNd4D5dRPR It is frankly insane that Bangladesh and Pakistan are on the UK’s red list of countries, but India is not. https://t.co/63g57SyfFI pic.twitter.com/s707fiRUhP – Teacher. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) April 14, 2021

But it was not until April 23 that a ban on travel between India and the United Kingdom came in force. At the time, Johnson seemed more concerned with his post-Brexit deal, which allows young Indians to live and work in the UK.

Lies, cronyism and corruption

Misleading Parliament is probably no different from lying. And in a just world, it should be a matter of resignation. But Johnson is a die-hard liar, and it looks like he can say whatever he wants and get away with it anyway.

Indeed, he lied to Parliament on numerous occasions. You just have to look this list of 60 lies to see how vast his deception is.

It is without forgetting the many cases of “cronyism”. Or pperhaps a better term is institutionalized corruption – as our investigative team has put it report.

But it’s not just government deception.

There is a practice in scientific circles called horizon scan. According to the Horizon Scanning Experts blog, it’s a “data-driven activity requiring a meticulous process of collecting information and evidence, interpreting and validating the results and using them to make informed decisions and policies ”. In other words, it is the opposite of closing the stable door after the horse has run away.

The latest Public Health England report says the number of cases of Delta variants in the UK has now exceeded 75,000. Hand the government carried out a prospective analysis with regard to emerging variants, the UK may have stopped traveling to and from India long before April 23. And so, Johnson would have saved time for more of the population to be vaccinated, providing better protection against the variant.

“Mad”

At the end of a Twitter thread on the coronavirus roadmap and the Delta variant, Pagel concludes:

23. The policies that allowed Delta to become dominant in 8 weeks and the government’s lack of interest in actually reducing cases will now lead to more poor health, more pressure on the NHS and more deaths. We should be furious. /FINISH – Teacher. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) June 15, 2021

We should all to be furious. Even if that will not be enough.

