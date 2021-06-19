Imran Ismail: From volunteer to governor of Sindh – News





A number of initiatives have been taken under his leadership for the betterment of Sindh province.

The journey of Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail began as a volunteer and social worker for Shaukat Khannum Memorial Trust, a project which is very close to the heart of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was also instrumental in establishing the Imran Khan Foundation after the 2010 floods in Pakistan, setting up a hospital in Jamshoro to help those affected by the floods and partnering with the Pukar Foundation to raise 2 billion rupees.

Considering his multiple activities, capacities and abilities, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Ismail 33rd governor of Sindh.

Ismail has always had the privilege of being one of those who stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the start of his political struggle.

He has made constant efforts to contribute to the upliftment and development of Karachi since he took over as governor of Sindh.

He believes that the Pakistani people are the real wealth of the country. Therefore, he has always devoted his energies to the well-being of the citizens.

Since becoming governor of Sindh, Ismail has successfully acted as a bridge between the federal and provincial governments with two manifestos from different parties.

He discharged his responsibilities in strict compliance with constitutional requirements and ensured the implementation of federal government policies in a well-coordinated manner, gaining as much confidence as possible from the provincial government.

A number of initiatives have been taken under his leadership for the improvement of Sindh Province, in particular Pakistan’s commercial capital Karachi, including funds to the tune of Rs46.9 billion allocated by the federal government to carry out projects. development projects for Karachi and Sindh.

Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) was transformed into Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) to undertake development work across the province.

In addition, six overflights were completed on schedule, saving Rs 116 million.

In order to equip local civil protection teams with the latest fire fighting systems, around fifty fire launchers and 2 water cannons were purchased and handed over to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in February 2021.

The Governor of Sindh also inaugurated Nishtar Road and Manghopir Road Phase-I from Banaras Chowrangi to Bara Boar (3.5 km) on March 7 last year.

The construction of a bridge over Jinnah M-9 Avenue has been approved at a cost of 1.8 billion rupees. The work has been awarded to Frontier Works Organization and is expected to be completed by September 2022.

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project was taken over by the federal government at the request of the Sindh government, with the mandate to build infrastructure only.

The project has been revised to include the common corridor (Gurumandir – Saddar) at the request of the government of Sindh. The Government of Pakistan honored the requests and approved the project accordingly. Currently, the green line infrastructure is 100 percent complete with 23 km of corridor with 24 bus stations.

At the direction of the Governor of Sindh, work on the digitization of the First Information Report (FIR) recordings accelerated and one million records were reached at lightning speed.

During the current tenure of Governor Imran Ismail, a number of projects on different fronts have been completed and many are underway to raise the standard of living of the people.

