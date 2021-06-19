China could invade Taiwan and Iran could get nuclear weapons ASAP due to Bidens weakness, Cruz warns





Texas Senator Ted Cruz warned Thursday that China could invade Taiwan and that Iran could obtain nuclear weapons as soon as possible due to President Joe Biden’s “weakness”. Breitbart reported that Cruz was interviewed by Hugh Hewitt on the podcast “The interview“where he said there is” a real possibility “that Iran will develop nuclear weapons while there is an” extremely high possibility “that the Chinese Communist Party” will militarily invade Taiwan “because said countries see Biden’s “weakness”. Xi sees this weakness as a signal (of) what Biden will do if they invade Taiwan. And there are two things that concern me deeply, and I think there is a real possibility that it will happen in the next four years, before the end of 2024, ”said Cruz, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Number one, I think there is a real possibility that Ayatollah Khamenei is developing a nuclear weapon, that they’ve taken action from Joe Biden, they think he’s too weak to respond, and so they go. rush to get a nuclear weapon before Biden goes missing, ”he added. “And second, I think there’s a desperately high possibility that China will militarily invade Taiwan for the exact same reason, that Xi took action from Biden, and he doesn’t think there will be any significant consequences. “ During the podcast, Cruz spoke with Hugh about the need to defend Taiwan and the 2023 presidential race, as well as the Biden-Putin summit. American military experts mentioned last April the possibility that China would invade Taiwan as it increases its “power” in Asia in order to reverse the hold of the United States on it. In an interview with the Associated Press, the senior US military commander for the Asia-Pacific region, Admiral Philip Davidson, said he saw “the risks increasing”. “We have indications that the risks are actually increasing. The threat is evident over this decade – in fact, over the next six years,” Davidson said. While Ohio Representative Steve Chabot pointed out during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Taiwan that there is “ambiguity” in the United States regarding the defense of Taiwan if such an invasion occurs. given the lack of clarity on this subject by the current administration. “And I have to say that the strategic ambiguity in relation to Taiwan and China is, in my opinion, absurd and dangerous. We have to be perfectly clear that if China attacks Taiwan, we will be there with Taiwan,” said Chabot. Experts said part of the ambiguity lies in the focus on racism and LGBTQ as most of the executive orders Biden has issued since taking office have dealt with this point and not much with the clarity of his international relations and security policies. As a sign of support for Taiwan, Cruz recently drafted the bill that allows the wearing of the uniform of Taiwanese officials and the display of their national flag during an official mission to the United States. The said bill, Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignity Act, was already passed by the Senate on June 11. Taiwan News reported that passage of the bill lifted remaining restrictions “on diplomatic exchanges between” the United States and Taiwan. Cruz’s Bill is part of S.1260 or the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act 2021 which addresses a series of amendments that include national security and strengthening the US-Taiwan partnership.







