Human rights activists slam Boris Johnson over ‘flogging buses’ joke

Human rights charities have criticized Boris Johnson for playing a “bus flogging” joke on the leader of Bahrain, a country they accuse of flogging prisoners to extract confessions.

The Prime Minister was speaking on Thursday at a meeting in Downing Street with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa.

Recalling the first time they met when he was Mayor of London, Mr Johnson said: ‘The first time we met was when I was trying to whip you buses. We got it right. , is not it ?

The Crown Prince of Bahrain, who is also the Prime Minister of the country, replied: “I think you managed to whip us taxis. So it worked, the buses are a work in progress ”.

The joke exchanges came as a human rights charity released a new report showing death sentences in the small Gulf state have risen by more than 600% in the past decade, with 51 people currently on death row.

Reprieve said torture was “endemic” in Bahrain, with prisoners being put to death for “terrorism-related” offenses claiming they had been beaten and tortured to extract confessions.

Of the 51 people sentenced to death in Bahrain since 2011, at least 31 have been convicted of terrorism-related charges. Among them, 20 allege acts of torture.

Some 12 of the 26 people (46%) threatened with imminent execution in Bahrain have been convicted of terrorism-related offenses, of which eleven say they were tortured and three of them say they were convicted on the basis of false confessions of torture .

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on Friday called for the immediate release of Bahraini death row detainees Mohammed Ramadhan (left) and Husain Moosa (right) claiming they had been convicted on the base confessions obtained under torture.

Activists say those convicted of “terrorism-related offenses” mainly participated in the protest marches that swept across the country during the Arab Spring of 2011.

Jeed Basyouni, from Reprieve’s Middle East and North Africa team, said: “The prime minister surely knows that the Bahraini authorities have beaten, tortured and sentenced political prisoners to death – his own MPs told him in many times.

“So to see him laugh and joke with the Crown Prince is really disgusting. How much longer will the UK government provide seemingly unconditional support to a regime that executes people for the “crime” of speaking out? “

The Reprieve report, titled “From Uprising to Execution,” said that in 2019, the rate of executions in Bahrain was two-thirds the per capita rate of Iran, one of the world’s top executioners.

Of the 51 people sentenced to death since the Arab Spring, only seven people have been sentenced in the previous decade (2001-2011).

Reprieve said the 12 people currently threatened with imminent execution have been convicted of terrorism offenses linked to the political opposition.

On Friday, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention called for the immediate release of Bahraini death row prisoners Mohammed Ramadhan and Husain Moosa, saying they were convicted on the basis of confessions obtained under torture.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), said: “As a former political prisoner, the image of political prisoners with huge bruises on their backs after being whipped by the police with plastic pipes during interrogation haunts me at this point day.

“Hearing Mr Johnson joke about flogging the buses to a regime that inflicts these punishments on helpless prisoners is truly disgusting and exposes this government’s brazen disregard for the suffering of the Bahraini people.”

Activists say there is no evidence against Ramadhan, 37, and Moosa, 33, and they were convicted on the basis of confessions extracted under torture.

The pair deny having anything to do with the death of a policeman who was killed by a flare fired during a pro-democracy protest in Bahrain as the country was engulfed in protests during the Arab Spring.

Following their arrests in 2014, Ramadhan, an airport security officer, recounted how he was blindfolded, stripped naked and beaten with iron bars while Moosa said he was hanged by wrists for three days and beaten until he confesses.