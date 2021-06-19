Politics
If he agrees to speak up, Jokowi can easily stop controversial TWK KPK employees
Merdeka.com – The controversy related to the National Insight Test (TWK), in the context of the transfer of KPK employees to ASN by the State Civil Service Agency, is still relevant today.
For example, Andalas University constitutional law expert Feri Amsari said the issues with TWK could be resolved as long as President Joko Widodo demonstrated his commitment.
“If the president sticks to his speech stating that the TWK test should not be an excuse to immediately fire 75 KPK employees,” Feri said in an online discussion on the Agenda to Urge Strengthening of KPK held by Fisipol UMY , Saturday (19/6).
Because the president Jokowi, according to Feri, is the highest management of officials who have authority over their posts. This was regulated in PP No. 17 of 2020 regarding the management of civil servants.
“So it’s easy, on the basis of Article 3 of PP 17 PNS Management. The president is the highest ranking official who has the power to appoint, dismiss and transfer officials.”
Thus, Feri believes that if Jokowi, with his three rights of authority, the problem of the transition of employees from KPK to ASN should be resolved.
Additionally, Jokowi demanded that test results should not necessarily become a reason to fire dozens of KPK employees.
“Well, if the president can appoint, remove, transfer officials, and the speech he gave about 75 is true to his conscience, that case is over. It’s only 75 people sworn in. “, he explained.
“But the facts are the opposite, it is as if the president does not want to interfere, how is it that the highest management does not want to interfere in the affairs of officials,” he said. -he adds.
However, Feri believes that at this point Jokowi seems to be giving up his hands as if the KPK TWK issue is no longer his responsibility.
“So for me the president plays sepak takkraw, so the others hit him to break, but once people are so crushed, he asks someone else to parry him. So, according to us, people already know who is responsible, has a scenario, but it looks like they want to build this innocent and innocent gadget, ”he explained.
Previously, up to 75 employees of the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) that do not pass the national insight test have been disabled. In response to this, President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi demanded that test results should not necessarily become a reason for firing dozens of KPK employees.
“The results of the national analysis test for KPK employees should be entered into the measures to improve the KPK, both for individuals and institutions of the KPK,” Jokowi said on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account, Monday (17/5).
“And that doesn’t automatically become the basis for firing 75 KPK employees who are said to have failed the test,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi estimated that the test results which were not optimal for 75 KPK employees could still be improved. The trick is to provide formal education opportunities on the national perspective.
“Considering that there are gaps, I think there is still an opportunity to improve, through official education on national understanding and there is a need to immediately take corrective measures to individual and organizational levels, ”he explained. (mdk / rhm)
