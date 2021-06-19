Turkey: Women mobilize before official release of rights treaty | News | DW





Hundreds of women marched in Istanbul on Saturday against Turkey’s decision to withdraw from an international agreement to prevent violence against women. In March, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Istanbul Convention, sparking outrage. The withdrawal is effective July 1. According to the AFP news agency, more than a thousand women demonstrated on Saturday, calling on Erdogan to reverse the controversial decision. Rights group “We Will Stop Femicide” said on Twitter that the protest was “against those who try to deny us our rights.” “Do not abandon the Istanbul Convention” Dozens of women’s rights organizations called for Saturday’s rally under the slogan “We are not giving up on the Istanbul Convention,” ANKA news agency reported. Melek Ondas of the Women’s Council was quoted by AFP as saying that women came from 70 provinces to the rally in Istanbul. “We believe in the strength of our organizations. And whether the decision is overturned or not, we will continue our fight by any means possible,” Ondas told AFP. Activists held up gender equality placards and waved rainbow flags What is the Istanbul Convention? Written by the Council of Europe in Istanbul, the 2011 agreement aimed to provide a legal framework to protect women and promote gender equality through legislation, education and awareness. Signatories to the Istanbul Convention were to “take the legislative and other measures necessary to adopt and implement effective, comprehensive and coordinated state-wide policies encompassing all relevant measures” to prevent violence in the country. towards women. Turkish conservatives have long criticized the deal, saying it threatened family structures and promoted homosexuality with its principle of non-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Erdogan’s decision has been widely condemned by the European Union, to which Turkey remains a candidate for membership. Critics of Turkey’s pullout have argued that it would put women at greater risk in a country where domestic violence is widespread. At least 300 women were murdered in Turkey last year, according to the We Will Stop Femicide platform. AFP contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos