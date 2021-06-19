Center invites 14 J&K executives to meet Narendra Modi on June 24

Members of the Gupkar Alliance to discuss strategy, Tarigami said.



In a first political engagement since the Center’s August 5, 2019 decision to end J & K’s special constitutional position, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an audience to key leaders, including those who were jailed for opposing the government. the decision of the Center, the region to June 24.

On Saturday evening, the Union Minister of the Interior invited the leaders of the J&K-based political parties, including the National Conference, the People’s Democratic Party and the CPI (M). PM Modi will chair the meeting. All leaders were invited to take an RT-PCR test before attending the meeting.

The invitation was extended to Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah from NC; Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GAmir of Congress; Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP; Sajad Gani Lone and Muzaffar Hussian Baigh of the Peoples’ Conference; Altaf Bukhari of the Apni Party; Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta from BJP; MY Tarigami from CPI (M) and Prof. Bheem singh.

We have received a formal invitation. The alliance will meet and discuss the proposed meeting, said CPI (M) leader and Gupkar Alliance spokesperson MY Tarigami.

Earlier today, National Conference (NC) president and leader of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar’s Agenda, Dr Farooq Abdullah, said the amalgam would come together once a formal invitation would come from Delhi.

Dr Abdullah, who heads an amalgam of five political parties, recently showed his willingness to engage with New Delhi. Sources said Dr Abdullah was among the first regional leaders Delhi came into contact with. He was among hundreds of mainstream leaders and workers arrested in 2019 following the Centre’s decision to repeal J & K’s special status.

The Gupkar alliance, which will also hold a meeting in the coming days, is expected to present a united front and a common narrative when it meets with the prime minister. The alliance is for the restoration of the pre-August 5 position of J&K.

Sources close to the President of the People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, who also opposed the Centre’s decision in 2019, said she was reluctant to attend the meeting unless the Center announced her decision. program and take concrete initiatives. Ms. Mufti was previously briefed by phone of the meeting by officials in New Delhi, according to PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari.

Ms Mufti called a meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on Sunday to take a final call on the proposed meeting, Mr Bukhari said.

Meanwhile, Sartaj Madani, Ms. Mufti’s uncle, was released on Saturday after a six-month long pre-trial detention in a Srinagar sub-prison. Officials said Madani’s required period of detention under Articles 107 and 151 of the CrPC was coming to an end. This was Madani’s second period of detention since August 5, 2019 and came amid the buzz of talks initiated by the Center.

The leaders of the Jammu region have also expressed their willingness to join the dialogue table. “We will be attending the meeting. J&K requires initiative because there is a deep sense of deprivation. The Center has removed the special status with a lot of fanfare, but the point is that there is a general deterioration of J&K. State has been ripped off and the delineation process has been delayed, ”said Harsh Dev Singh, leader of the National Panthers Party.

J&K Apni party leader Altaf Bukhari, a former PDP minister who started his own party in 2020 and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, said the solutions to J&K problems lie in New Delhi and no in Islamabad, New York or London. Delhi’s invitation to J&K political parties is a welcome development, he said.

The Centre’s sudden move also follows pressure from the international community, particularly the United States, to restore democratic and electoral processes to J&K, which has remained under the Centre’s control since 2018.

At the same time, it will be the second major peace movement at J&K after the successful renewal of the ceasefire agreement in February this year with Pakistan, which demanded a roadmap on J&K to expand the engagement with New Delhi.