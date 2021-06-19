MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team and Injury Update Pakistan Super League





MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team and Injury Update of the Pakistan Super League match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

The last match of the PSL Championship stage is expected to take place between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League Match 30 Details:

The 30th match of the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament will be played on Saturday June 19 in Sheikh Zayed Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the CricketAddictor website.

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League 30 match preview:

The top two teams from the championship phase will face off in the 30th match of the tournament.

Islamabad United have been in great shape in this tournament, winning 7 of their 9 matches so far. They are currently in 1st place and will finish the Championship phase in 1st place regardless of the outcome of this match.

Multan Sultans have been in extraordinary form at this stage in Abu Dhabi, they are on a 4 game winning streak and are in second place in the points table. They have a pretty good net stroke rate to their count, from credits to big wins of the recent past.

In the last 7 head-to-head clashes, Islamabad United have won 4 of those games and will start as the favorites in this game as well.

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League Match 30 Weather Report:

The weather forecast looks promising as it will be a night game with clear skies while the temperature will be a little cooler around 20C. Dew will play an important role in this match.

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League Match 30 Pitch Report:

The Sheikh Zayed Abu Dhabi venue is a well-rounded wicket, the last game saw fast bowlers and spinners dominate the batsman, the total number of runs dropped. The batsman in the front row fights against the new ball.

Average score of the 1st round:

160

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

60% of the matches have been won by the chasing team here in the last 5 matches.

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League Match 30 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League Match 30 Probable XIs:

Sultans of Multan: Mohd Rizwan (c & wk), Johnson Charles, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Imran Khan

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Rohail Nazir, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Mohammad Rizwan is the second-leading scorer this season, with 444 points in just 9 innings so far. He has an average of 55+ in this tournament.

Sohaib Maqsood has smashed 292 points in 9 games and is the third highest scorer in the standings. He will be a valuable addition to the Team Fantasy team here.

Colin Munro has scored 241 points in just 5 games, maintaining an 80.33 average this season so far. It can turn out to be destructive again here.

Shahnawaz Dhani is the main wicket taker in this tournament, he grabbed 18 wickets in just 8 games and just won 4 wickets in his previous outing.

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League Match 30 Captain & Vice Captain’s Choice:

Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Colin Munro

Vice-captain Shahnawaz Dhani, Hasan Ali, Imran Tahir

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for team MUL vs ISL Dream11:

Goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Drummers Usman Khawaja, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Asif Ali

All-rounders Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat

Bowlers Shahnawaz Dhani, Hasan Ali (vc), Imran Tahir, Imran Khan

MUL prediction against ISL Dream11. Suggestion to play XI No.2 for team MUL vs ISL Dream11:

Guardian Mohammad Rizwan

Drummers Usman Khawaja, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro (c), Shan Masood

All-rounders Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat

Bowlers Shahnawaz Dhani (vc), Hasan Ali, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan

MUL prediction against ISL Dream11. MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League Match 30 Expert Tips:

Prefer to go with a 1-4-2-4 combination for this game given the nature of this surface. Multan Sultans are the strongest team, so it is advisable to choose more players from their team for this clash.

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League Match 30 Likely Winners:

Islamabad United is set to win this game.

