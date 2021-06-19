Erdoan breaks silence on deadly attack on pro-Kurdish party office





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Saturday condemned an attack on a provincial office of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which left one dead. An investigation is underway against all links to the assailant who murdered a 20-year-old woman at the HDP headquarters in the western province of Zmir, T24 news site cited Erdoan as saying. “I believe that the perpetrator of the crime will receive the most severe punishment,” said the Turkish president. An armed man, identified as Onur Gencer, 20, stormed the zmir office of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party zmir on Thursday and shot dead party volunteer Deniz Poyraz. The HDP maintains that the attack was intended for a meeting of 40 officials at the office, which was called off shortly before the incident. In his first testimony at the police station, Gencer told authorities he would also have shot others if he had encountered more people in his shooting, according to reports in Turkish media. “We are working to ensure that no citizen of this country, regardless of identity, is harmed in any way,” Erdoan said. “We condemn and condemn this provocative attack on zmir. Erdoan’s government has long targeted the HDP, accusing the party of having links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an armed group that has been at war in Turkey for Kurdish autonomy for 20 years. The HDP denies the charges. Since 2019, 48 of the 65 HDP mayors elected in the Kurdish-majority eastern and south-eastern Turkish regions have been dismissed from their posts by the Interior Ministry, citing “terrorist” investigations. Former party co-chairs Selahattin Demirta and Figen Yksekda have been jailed since November 2016 for terrorism. Earlier this month, the Attorney General of Turkey’s Court of Cassation filed a new complaint demanding the shutdown of HDPover’s alleged links with the PKK.







