Politics
Tributes pour in for Flying Sikh Milkha Singh after death at 91 from COVID-19
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid full tribute to the country’s sprinting legend Milkha Singh, known as The Flying Sikh, who died aged 91 after month-long battle with COVID-19 .
“With the passing of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsman, who captured the nation’s imagination and held a special place in the hearts of countless Indians,” Modi tweeted amid national mourning after the announcement of his death in hospital the last night.
“His inspiring personality has won over millions of people.
“Anguished by his disappearance. “
Singh has competed in three Olympics, placing fourth in the 400 meters in 1960, and his national record of 45.73 seconds held 38 years.
He was also a three-time Asian Games champion and Commonwealth Games gold medalist.
While Milkha was being treated at a hospital in Chandigarh, he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, former national volleyball captain, to the same illness.
He is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.
Rest in peace our very own Flying Sikh Milkha Singh ji.
Your passing left a deep void in the hearts of all Indians today, but you will continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/ImljefeUEN
Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2021
Neeraj Chopra, Asian and Commonwealth Games men’s javelin champion, tweeted: “We have lost a gem.
“He will always remain a source of inspiration for every Indian.
“That his soul rests in peace.”
India’s most famous cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, also paid tribute to Singh on his Twitter page, which has 35.5 million followers.
“Your passing left a deep void in the hearts of all Indians today, but you will continue to inspire generations to come,” Tendulkar wrote.
The Sports Authority of India expressed “immense sadness at the passing of one of the greatest Indian sportsmen of all time” The Flying Sikh “, Milkha Singh”.
Born in the village of Govindpura, now part of Pakistan, Singh was orphaned after his parents and three siblings were killed during the partition of India.
Singh fled the area and moved to Delhi, but never fully settled down, serving time in jail for minor offenses and later joining a refugee camp and resettlement colony.
He was persuaded by his brother to join the army and it was during his stay there in the early 1950s that he learned about athletics.
He made rapid progress and in 1956, at the age of 21, was selected to represent India at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956 where he ran in the 200m and 400m series.
Two years later, he won the 200m and 400m titles at the Asian Games and the 440-yard gold at the Commonwealth Games in Cardiff.
At the Rome Olympics in 1960, he finished fourth in the 400m final, 0.13 seconds behind South African bronze medalist Malcolm Spence and 0.67 behind American winner Otis Davis, but was rewarded with his long-standing national record.
Singh successfully defended her Asian Games title over 400m in 1962 and anchored India to victory in the 4x400m setting a Games record of 3min 10.2sec.
He then participated in the third Olympic Games in Tokyo in 1964, participating in the 4x400m heats.
Widely acclaimed and commercially successful Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag based on the life of Singhs won five awards in 2014 at the International Indian Film Academy Awards.
Singh sold the rights to the film for one rupee but inserted a clause stating that a share of the profits would be donated to the Milkha Singh Charitable Trust he founded in 2003 to help poor and needy sportspeople.
Earlier this month, India mourned the death from COVID-19 of another revered nonagenarian athlete, Surat Singh Mathur, Asian Games bronze medalist and first independent athlete from India to complete an Olympic marathon race, which he did in Helsinki in 1952.
