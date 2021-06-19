The government is working on the development of GB on the instructions of the Prime Minister: Asad Umar – Pakistan





Posted Jun 19, 2021 5:45 PM

The government is working on the development of GB on the instructions of the Prime Minister: Asad Umar

GILGIT (Dunya News) – Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, we are working on the development of Gilgit-Baltistan on a priority basis.

He explained that the development package included in the PSDP provided for hydel electricity production and transmission projects, connectivity projects for tourism, a skills and scholarship program for young people, modernization of the health system. and water and sanitation projects.

Speaking at a press conference in Gilgit on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan was that if Gilgit-Baltistan grows in the truest sense, then all of Pakistan would be prosperous.

Asad Umar said that under the Gilgit Baltistan Integrated Development Plan, 19 megaprojects have been included in the federal PSDP, of which 11 projects have been approved by ECNEC and CDWP so far for which 56 billion rupees were allocated this year, adding that 135 billion would be spent until completion. The rest of the projects will also be approved soon.

He said 50 billion would be spent on the Gilgit-Chitral highway under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that with the completion of these projects, Gilgit-Baltistan would develop in a real sense and prosperity would come here.

He said that apart from the federal PSDP, the federal government would also take steps to bring Gilgit-Baltistan out of its backlog.

“The projects in various sectors will not only herald a new chapter of development and progress in Gilgit Baltistan, but will also help to solve the problems of the region and create many employment opportunities,” said Asad Umar.

For the upgrade and improvement of internet service in Gilgit Baltistan, the Federal Minister said that the spectrum auction will take place within the next 2-3 months.

He said incubation centers were being set up at a cost of 500 million rupees to improve the business skills of young people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Responding to a question about the transformation of Gilgit-Baltistan into an interim constitutional province, the federal minister said all national leaders agreed that Gilgit-Baltistan should have constitutional rights.

He said there was no backdoor diplomacy from India in the matter, adding that soon Gilgit-Baltistan will be included in the mainstream constitutional stream.

He called on the population to be vaccinated against the corona virus as soon as possible, adding that for this purpose, mass vaccination centers are being set up in 6 locations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister added that the federal government was providing 30 mobile units in Gilgit-Baltistan which would be used for vaccines in remote areas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos