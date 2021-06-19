Appearance of support from Jokowi-Prabowo, PPP: we still obey the Constitution





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General Vice-President of the Party of Development Associations (PPP) Burnt breasts made it known that his party’s attitude as a supporting party or coalition party of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was to remain obedient to Constitution amendments to the 1945 Constitution which states that: the mandate of the presidency only two periods. This was transmitted in response to the existence of the Jokowi-Prabowo (Jok-Pro) 2024 community which has the potential to lift Jokowi’s speech. three periods. “If you ask him what the attitude of PPP is, then PPP has the attitude that it wants so far to obey the constitution, namely the presidential term for two terms,” ​​Arsul said when he was contacted. Kompas.com, Saturday (19/6/2021). Also read: Responding to Jokowi-Prabowo volunteers, Palace: President obeys two-term rules The DPR Commission III member said the same attitude was repeatedly conveyed by President Jokowi when asked about the three-term speech. He reminded all parties that the President remains respectful of the constitution of the two-term presidential term. “I think the public still remembers the firmness of his attitude as president in this regard. He wants to obey the constitution, which is to serve only two terms,” ​​he said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail In fact, Arsul continued, Jokowi also had time to confirm this attitude of obedience by mentioning that the parties that launched the three-part speech wanted to slap and dip him. Also read: denies supporting 3 presidential post periods, but community of volunteers supports Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 “He even went so far as to say that the party that overturned the presidential speech of the three periods wanted to slap him and knock him out. The PPP’s point of view so far is the same as his,” he said. -he explains. For this reason, Arsul asked that all can respond to the existence of the group of volunteers as part of the dynamics and expression of democracy. According to him, these voices should be addressed within the framework of the citizens’ right to democracy.

