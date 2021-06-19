Pakistan will not allow any base for US troops for action in Afghanistan, says Imran





Imran Khan during the interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios at PM House in Islamabad on Saturday. Twitter photo

Gulf Today Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would “absolutely” not allow any base or use of its territory in the United States for any kind of action inside Afghanistan.

Imran reiterated Pakistan’s position on the use of military bases and categorically stated that Islamabad will not allow it.

The Prime Minister was asked by the American journalist for his comments on the access of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to the Pakistani military bases as it was authorized under the government of Pervez Musharraf.

The Prime Minister’s statement came during the interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios, which airs on Sunday or Monday.

“Do you allow the US government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross-border counterterrorism missions against Al Qaeda, Daesh and the Taliban? Swan asked Imran.

“Absolutely not. We are not going to authorize any bases, any kind of action from Pakistani territory towards Afghanistan,” replied the Prime Minister. Surprised by his clear answer of “absolutely not”, the interviewer interrupts the Prime Minister to reconfirm his words asking: “Seriously?”

Axios on HBO is a documentary news program that combines the reporting of Axios journalists with the expertise of HBO filmmakers to explore the collision of technology, media, business and politics. . .

The series featured interviews with former US President Donald Trump, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Mary Barra, current US President Joe Biden, Andrew Yang and Kamala Harris, among others.

Recently, in his speech to the Senate, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ruled out the possibility of providing military bases to the United States for counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

He dismissed the reports to that effect as unfounded and made it clear that the government would never provide military bases for the United States, nor allow drone attacks inside Pakistan.

During a cabinet briefing, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also ruled out the possibility of any US air base in Pakistan, saying all such facilities were for Pakistan’s use.

He said it was the PTI-led government that ended “drone surveillance” facilities granted to the United States in the past.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos