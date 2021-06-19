Three-term presidential issue, Democrats believe Jokowi won’t bring Indonesia back to a new order





Merdeka.com – The support of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) three periods resurfaced. This issue arose as the Jokowi-Prabowo couple are running for the next presidential election in 2024. The Democratic Party considers Indonesia not just Jokowi and Prabowo alone. It is as if without Jokowi and Prabowo Indonesia cannot progress and become better. The head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communications Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, said the two competitions in 2014 divided society, causing polarization and deep wounds in society that we have never experienced in the past. previous eras. “If we then return the fate of Indonesia to both of them, it is as if Indonesia has stopped moving and there has been no progress since 2014,” Herzaky said in his statement. , Saturday (19/6). In fact, there has been a growth and flowering of the best candidates for leadership across Indonesia in recent years. “There are Anies Baswedan, Ridwan Kamil, Ganjar Pranowo from the ranks of regional leaders who excel, then Airlangga Hartarto, Muhaimin Iskandar, Puan, and our general president, Mas Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, from the ranks of political party leaders, for example. Various polls have also confirmed the will of the Indonesian people to have a new leader in 2024 and strongly reject the discourse of the three terms, ”he said. Herzaky alluded to Jokowi’s rejection of the three-term issue. “Of course, his refusal is not just empty words. Then do not let him be framed, provoked, to amputate our democracy and destroy the ideals of reform,” he said. Of course, President Joko Widodo wants a democratic leader to be remembered as the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. SBY thus ended his mandate. “It was not the president who brought Indonesia back to dark times like in the New Order, when there was no limit to the presidential term for up to two terms. Don’t push Indonesia back. decades by forcing a presidential term, “he continued. He believes that it is better for volunteers to form associations to fight against Covid-19 and help people who are currently more difficult due to the economic crisis. “Stop the political maneuvering, focus only on helping the people. Let us help President Joko Widodo deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the current economic crisis.” “Don’t even insult the Indonesian people with Jokowi’s three-term speech, especially the Jokowi-Prabowo jokes.” (mdk / rhm)







