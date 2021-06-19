Hellenic defense chief flies plane to honor fallen lieutenant’s memory





Hellenic National Defense Chief of Staff Konstantinos Floros honored the memory of a deceased lieutenant Nikolaos Sialmas by flying over a plane above his memorial on Friday. This flight commemorates the 29th anniversary of the tragic and untimely death of Sialmas while he was in service on June 18, 1992. Hellenic Defense flies plane over memorial Floros chose to fly the F-16 block 52 plus a fighter plane over the memorial in a very symbolic tribute. Using a fighter plane could commemorate Sialmas’ bravery in fighting for his nation and his strong involvement in national defense during his lifetime. Sialmas crashed into a Greek Mirage fighter jet in 1992 while trying to defend his country against alleged Turkish violations of Greek airspace. Greece’s official line after the tragedy was that Turkey was to blame, as its fighter jets “violated national airspace and international civil aviation principles of flight.” Fast forward 29 years and Sialmas’ memory continues to live on. Floros flew with the Chief of Tactical Aviation, Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias, and they both flew F-16 planes. The flight path focused on the Aegean Islands as the Sialmas Memorial is located on the island of Agios Efstratios. Hellenic Defense planes then flew over the northern, central and eastern Aegean Sea, ending the flight to Skyros. Once there, Floros disembarked and met officers and members of the Hellenic Air Force who are currently on duty, and thanked them for their work, bravery and sacrifices. When the unfortunate accident happened, Foreign Ministry spokesman Dimitris Avramopoulos said that “the accident was caused by Turkey’s persistence in continuing its tactic of provocation” of raping and repeatedly enter the airspace Greece claims to be its own. Turkey took no responsibility for the death of Sialmas, then Turkish Prime Minister Suleyman Demirel declaring: “It is their fault, not ours”. Mitsotakis and Erdogan “break the ice” on Greek-Turkish relations Greek and Turkish leaders Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Brussels on Monday in what Greek officials called a meeting to break the ice. The two leaders met in private, with only two interpreters present, on the sidelines of theNATO summit. Greek sources said the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, took place in a positive atmosphere. They added that the two leaders have agreed to leave the tension of 2020 behind, despite the very important disagreements that exist. Earlier Mitsotakis said he was open to a positive agenda when he met Erdogan. Speaking at the EU Ministerial Meeting on Mediterranean Countries (EU-Med7) held in Athens, he said Greece is still open to a positive agenda with Turkey, but gradually , proportionate and reversible.

