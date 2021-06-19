Vladimir Putin had the final say on Joe Biden and it shows the future is rooted in the past

Vladimir Putin quoted Tolstoy after his summit with Joe Biden: “There is no happiness in life, only a mirage on the horizon.”

Analysts spent days wondering what he meant.

Putin added that we should cherish this glimpse of happiness. He was referring as much to trust as to happiness, adding that while there was no “family trust” between the United States and Russia, when meeting with Biden, “the silent lightning actually did gushed out “.

Do whatever you want with it. Putin has been here before. He eliminated Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump who all wanted a “reset” with Russia.

Putin is still there and, on the contrary, is more powerful at home and abroad. He revived Russian influence in the world not always quite legitimately and by force.

Putin tested America

Under Putin, Russia is at war with Ukraine, annexed Crimea (although Russia highlights the result of a controversial referendum showing that 97% of the population votes to be integrated into Russia), the occupied territories in Georgia, increased influence in the Middle East, especially in Syria, where Putin has intervened decisively to support Bashar Al Assad’s government and supports autocrats like Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

He also targeted and locked up allegedly poisoned rivals, most notably opposition figure Alexei Navalny. He is also accused of overseeing a cyber war against the United States, which Putin denies.

When Putin sat across from Biden in Geneva this week, he believed he was meeting the leader of a declining empire. For Putin, America is in decline and he has tested and arguably beaten it.

When Barack Obama failed to enforce his “red line” in Syria after Assad’s use of chemical weapons, Putin seized an opportunity. He is now a key figure in this conflict.

He launched his actions in Ukraine and Crimea, calculating that the United States would do nothing to stop him. And, sanctions aside, he was right.

Common ground with China

It has grown closer to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and while it is not a full alliance, it is a relationship of mutual benefit. Like Putin, Xi also believes the West is in decline.

Russia and China are looking to history for inspiration and revenge. Putin and Xi share a similar worldview. It is the point of view of a civilization, not of a nation. It is a long view of history informed by suffering and a sense of humiliation.

This is why Putin quoted the great Russian writer Tolstoy. He could also have quoted another line from Tolstoy: “Happy people have no history.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019. ( AP: Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool

Russia and China have emerged from a long, dark winter. History is not something recorded in books or commemorated, it is etched in the soul. History is lived.

It is a very different view of the West which believes that history is something to be conquered. History is something that stays in the past. Indeed, the West believes that progress overcomes history, that time runs in a straight line towards the very end of history itself.

This is what we were told after the fall of the Soviet Union, that liberal democracy had triumphed and that it represented the last stage in the journey of humanity.

Putin said that the fall of the Soviet Empire was the great catastrophe of the 20th century. He thinks Russia has been humiliated by the West.

Nostalgia, pride and politics

Putin said the United States promised that in return for the withdrawal of Soviet troops from East Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, there would be no NATO expansion, and then betrayed this pact by expanding NATO.

The West maintains that there has never been such an agreement. Yet Putin feels under siege and holds a grudge.

Be that as it may, in his recent book, Russia as Empire: Past and Present, historian Kees Boterbloem states that “the real opportunity was probably missed earlier, in the 1990s, when politicians in the countries of the United States. The EU and NATO have missed the opportunity to welcome the Russian Federation. in the midst of them “.

Instead, says Boterbloem, “the nostalgia for past greatness in Russia was on fire.”

He writes: “The nostalgic pride of their country’s past greatness affects many Russians. And he adds that pride drives politics so much.

Putin knows it, he plays on this feeling of historical grudge to bind the Russian identity. History is a weapon in the hands of populists and autocrats.

It is the politics of resentment: the past remains an open wound never to heal. As Boterbloem puts it, there is a “lasting belief in an eternal empire in Russian collective memory”.

US President JoeBiden after meeting with Putin this week. ( Reuters: Kevin Lamarque

Our strategic error

The same thing exists in China, where Xi also speaks the language of history and grievances in China. The West underestimates this, and it is a strategic error.

Joe Biden has launched a major competition between democracy and autocracy which will frame his foreign policy. Just like at the end of the Cold War, Biden thinks the story is on the West’s side.

Putin looks like Biden doesn’t understand the story at all, the story is struggle and survival.

He would tell her to read Tolstoy.

Happy people have no history.

Stan Grant presents China Tonight Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC News Channel and at 10:30 p.m. on ABC TV.