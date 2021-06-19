Modis Godi: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ regime brought India 142nd out of 180 in latest World Press Freedom Index

This was especially true of the media which, with few exceptions, went online quite early in the day. Worse, influential sections of the media have become force multipliers of the ecosystem of state and ruling parties, leading hyper-nationalist propaganda, deflecting attention from real issues and launching hunts for witches against anyone the government wanted to put in the niche. That’s probably depending on how he bends to the establishment’s diktat: In the eighth year of Modis’ reign, much of the media continues to question the opposition much more strictly than it does. the government.

A few years after Narendra Modi came to power, some state of emergency congressional leaders privately quipped that Indira Gandhi was naïve for invoking Article 352 of the Constitution in 1975. ; Modi had shown how dictatorial strangulation could be achieved without declaring an emergency.

The Modi regime is hypersensitive to criticism and tireless in countering them. He lets out what he wants, and doesn’t believe he’s responsible. Modis PMO does not have a spokesperson. He only travels with handpicked official media, supervised to receive and relay only what Modi wants to relay. The Prime Minister did not hold a single press conference during his two terms and never answered questions. Access to power and information has become directly proportional to compliance.

For the most part, the government has attacked individual channels or publications. In the case of non-compliant publications, advertisements from the DAVP (Advertising and Visual Advertising Department) have been kept to a minimum. For TV news, one case that stands out is the order given to NDTV India to stop broadcasting for one day as punishment for reporting strategically sensitive information about the Pathankot terrorist attack. It was obvious that the channel had been singled out for not giving in to government pressure, as all other networks had shown similar things. Following protests that also drew attention overseas, the government blinked at the eleventh hour and withdrew the order. But each of these bullying attempts sounded like a signal for the rest of the media to behave.

Even before becoming prime minister, Modi had made media dictation his house style. He would only accept pre-scripted interviews with no questions outside of the program. Compliance was achieved not by the overt imposition of restrictions, but by secret means, without invoking the law. A call from the new Lutyen powers to an editor or media mogul and often to a big advertiser and the job was done. When persuasion did not work, threat, intimidation and aggression were used. A recent example may well be the ongoing battle the government has had with Twitter over compliance with the recently developed guidelines that engage the responsibility of intermediary news platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. And, of course, there have been tons of regulations. Just this week, the government created a new three-tier statutory mechanism to oversee all television content and subject it to consumer grievances, which can mean anyone can file a complaint on behalf of being harmed by the content. Critics believe this is a thinly veiled attempt to impose self-censorship and censorship on broadcasters.

Speaking in his personal capacity, journalist Sanjay Kapoor – who is also secretary of the Editors Guild of India – said: “This government considers any criticism to be an act of dissent. It’s a government that spends all of its time managing the narrative, so where’s the space for the free press? They use trolls to silence critical voices on social media. Some media groups that have brought corruption charges against the government have had their advertising stopped. Like many activists, the media are also accused of sedition. Over the past year itself, the Editors Guild of India has had to issue a series of statements protesting unfair actions against journalists by government agencies.

The first term of the Modi government saw the multiple expansion of the use of social media, transforming everyone into a citizen journalist and providing the dispensation to power with several platforms to communicate directly with the people and even provide its own. interpretation of all forms of criticism. Legacy media has become just another player; the few who refused to go along with the narrative lock, stock and barrel of government were also suitable for the regime as they could be displayed as proof of media freedom.

What has remained an irritant for the government is the multitude of digital information portals that have emerged over the past decade. Although the content of these websites was also subject to restrictions on TV news channels and newspapers, they did not need permission to start their activities. In the case of television news, government permission is required and newspapers must register with the Press and Book Registration Act, 1867.

In the name of creating a level playing field, the government first set a 26 percent cap on FDI for downloading / streaming news and current affairs via digital media on the press lines written. And, in February, the government notified the 2021 rules on information technology (interim guidelines and code of ethics for digital media); it drew much criticism and was challenged in the courts. This has drawn attention to the Indian media scenario like never before, as these rules affect big tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter.

Through these guidelines, the government seeks to bring in all forms of digital content providers and platforms – ranging from over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon to news websites and intermediaries like Twitter and Facebook – in a regulatory framework that makes the state a kind of super cop.

The government has sought to present these regulations as a “soft oversight mechanism” and insists on the need to create a level playing field, as online platforms of all kinds lacked any regulatory framework. The Digi-pub News India Foundation, an association of digital news and current affairs publications formed last year, disputed this, noting that the print and electronic media have been quite insulated from executive interference.

Last September, 15 OTT platforms unveiled a self-regulatory code to avoid being overseen by a government mechanism, but the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) rejected it. Earlier in February itself, the I&B ministry notified the Press Council’s Rules (Procedure for the notification of associations of persons), 2021, to invest more powers in the president; many in the print media fear that this will give the government more leeway in this regulatory mechanism.

“The regime may be using the same old laws and the same system, but there is a crucial difference in that it is ideologically distinct from the past,” said one media enthusiast who did not want to be named. “The constant use of the nation and its security by this regime certainly means that it is all done for the cause of the nation. Indira Gandhi started it, but the project was still in its infancy and had not been accepted by large sections of the population. It is now and therefore these tactics pose a distinct threat to freedom. “

Worse yet, a model could have been defined for future governments seeking to manipulate and muzzle the media, without having to blame themselves for invoking draconian measures.