Qodari: if the 1945 constitution is amended, Jokowi will run for president

Qodari believes Jokowi will stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election if the 1945 Constitution is amended.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The executive director of the Indo barometer, Mr. Qodari, has estimated that currently President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) only speaks normatively and does not want to serve three terms. Because, it still comes up against the amendments to the Constitution of 1945.

“Yes, he only speaks normatively because of the amendments to the Constitution of 1945” can only mentions two periods. If it can be changed in three terms later, I don’t think Pak Jokowi can refuse, especially if a political party, like the PDIP, asks him to run. In 2024, it is safer and more certain that Jokowi will progress than other combinations, ”he said when contacted. Republika.co.id, Saturday (19/6).

Then, he continued, there are reasons why Jokowi-Prabowo will run in the presidential election of 2024. One of them is to prevent polarization in society, like the election. presidential election of 2019, and he analyzes that they (Jokowi-Prabowo) get a lot of support from the community.

“Yes, the focus is currently on communicating with the Indonesian people about this. If this idea is known to the public, the tendency to support it will be very important,” he said.