“Boris Johnson has to take care of the poorest children if the Tories are serious about taking it to the next level” – Voice of the Mirror

If Boris Johnson is serious about leveling the nation, he should start with our children who are the future of the nation.
The Prime Minister’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has failed them every moment during this pandemic.
But it is the poorest students who have suffered the most and are the least able to catch up.
They are more likely to have missed school time and less likely to have the right conditions to study effectively at home.
And now they are immersed in an evaluation process that ignores these drawbacks because there is little room for appeal.
No wonder they fear for their future. We should also be worried about our own people.
If these children are unable to advance to higher education, Britain will miss out on all the potential they have to offer.
This is why we support the appeal of the Foundations for Social Mobility to make it easier for them to appeal to teachers’ grades or to choose to take free exams instead.
Grade 13 students should also be able to repeat their last year of schooling if necessary to bring them up to standard.
The Covid has jeopardized the life chances of all young people.
But it is only by creating a level playing field so that everyone can help undo the damage that Mr Johnson will achieve his stated ambition: to build back better.
Give to minors
The Sunday Mirror has been campaigning for years to bring justice to hard-hit members of the Miners’ Pension Fund.
The Treasury has taken 4.4 billion from the Fund’s surplus since 1994.
If Chancellor Rishi Sunak believes in fairness, now is the time to end it.
Not to do so would be unreasonable, according to MPs who said $ 1.2 billion should be returned to those to whom it rightfully belongs.
This will add 14 to the average former miners’ pension of 84 per week and go some way to redress what has been a grave injustice over the past 26 years.
Sadly, Roy Thompson, who is terminally ill, will not live long enough. But the dying wish of the brave ex-miners is that his family will.
Since successive governments began to line the pockets of the treasury, nearly 300,000 miners have died. There can be no justice for them.
But there are still 124,000 mine workers who are retiring, and 11,000 more who will.
We respect the dark and dangerous work they once did underground. Today they deserve some light at the end of the tunnel.
Power and mane
The Three Lions must be at their best when they face the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night.
Patrik Schick is the prodigy player of this tournament. He already has three goals to his name, including one from 50 meters against Scotland.
Here’s hoping the nifty footwork from the guys at Gareth Southgates will be enough to outdo him
Because we want to be on the moon … not Schick like parrots.
