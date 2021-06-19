Trump’s visits to New Jersey golf course cost taxpayers more than $ 2.4 million in four years





Former President Donald Trump’s frequent visits to his New Jersey golf resort during his tenure in the White House cost taxpayers more than $ 2 million, with Trump spending a total of 99 days at Bedminster Club then that he was commander-in-chief.

NJ.com reported on Saturday that the taxpayer bill for Trump’s frequent visits to Bedminster Golf Club was $ 2.4 million. Trump regularly frequented the club to escape the White House, with the number of his visits to the New Jersey property only coming behind his trips to his residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The news site obtained the information through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The vast majority of the large sum went to cover the costs of hotels for secret service agents in the neighboring region, the total amounting to some $ 1.9 million. The Secret Service has spent more than $ 35,000 on rooms at Trump’s Bedminister property.

The NJ.com report also noted that the $ 2.4 million figure did not include the price of Air Force One, which would cost around $ 142,000 an hour to fly.

Former President Donald Trump’s frequent visits to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club have reportedly cost taxpayers $ 2.4 million. In this photo, Trump arrives to speak to the press with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (3rd from left), former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (2nd from left) and former National Security Advisor HR McMaster (left) on August 11, 2017, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

A February 2019 report from the Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog, said Trump’s frequent trips to his resort town of Mar-a-Lago cost taxpayers even more. This report showed that four trips to Florida property at the start of Trump’s presidency cost a total of $ 13.6 million, or about $ 3.4 million each.

Trump’s frequent trips to his golf resorts have drawn considerable scrutiny and criticism, especially because the former president has often criticized his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for playing golf while he was president. During his 2016 campaign, Trump claimed he wouldn’t have time to play golf if he won the presidency.

“I will work for you, I will not have time to go golfing,” he told supporters.

The former president has in fact visited golf courses nearly 300 times during the four years of his presidency, according to the Trump Golf Count website. Trump has been confirmed to have golfed 150 times while serving in the White House, compared to 127 times Obama played in his first four years in office.

Last July, Trump defended his golf and falsely claimed he played less than Obama.

“I know a lot of them in business and politics who work endlessly, in some cases to the point of exhaustion. It’s their number one passion in life, but no one complains. My ‘exercise’ is to playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama has played more and more longer and longer rounds, no problem, “the former president then tweeted.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos