[Bookmark] Why Chinese Laboratories Are Suspicious: Military Studies on Genetic Weapons for “Bloodless Victory”

Second of three parts
Part 1: Evidence is mounting: COVID-19 released from Wuhan lab
It is well established among observers that the Chinese leadership thinks and implements long term in a real sense.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has had four successive major strategies since 1949, starting with revolution (1949-1977), recovery (1978-1989), structuring of a global national power (1990-2003), and national renewal (from 2004). To achieve these periodic grand strategies, China’s flagship five-year plans have systematically guided its political planning system.
The 14th five-year plan
As each successive five-year plan determines the establishment of Beijing’s strategic objectives, the last 14e The adequacy of the five-year plans critically seeks to deepen civil-military fusion.
On March 13, 2021, the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC) approved the country’s outline 14e Five-year plan (2021-2025)). Unlike previous plans, it does not set a growth target for the entire five-year period, instead settling for growth targets set annually and kept within a reasonable range.
The 14the The five-year plan proposes 20 main development indicators. Among these are several measures and initiatives announced by the Chinese government to accelerate the development of military technology.
In a statement issued in October 2020 by the CPC Central Committee, a key target during the 14e The five-year plan made major progress in modernizing national defense and the armed forces. There were many references to the need to deepen and expand the synergies between commercial and military technologies that would prove critical in advancing the capabilities of the China People’s Liberation Army (PLA). This strategy came to be called a civil-military merger.
The CPC statement went on to say: We must improve the quality and effectiveness of national defense and military modernization; promote simultaneous improvements in national defense and economic strength; build an integrated national strategic system and capacities; promote the coordinated development of key and emerging areas; optimize the arrangement of defense technologies and industry; and consolidate military, political and military-civil unity.
References in the declaration to integrated systems, emerging areas and military-civilian unity significantly indicate China’s goal of amalgamating advanced civilian and military sectors under the civil-military fusion strategy, which will be supported by China’s second medium and long-term science and technology development plan, 2021-2035.
It should be emphasized here that China’s national strategy for military-civilian fusion () is an ongoing political decision that has brought biology to the fore for the past 13 years.e Special five-year plan for the development of military-civil integration (September 2017).
The Party Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission have implemented the full implementation of the development strategy of military-civil integration in the field of science and technology in accordance with the 13e Five-year plan for the national economic and social development of the PRC.
Non-traditional weapons
As Chinese military strategists have studied potential genetic weapons and their possibility of ensuring a bloodless victory, a special fund for military-civilian integration research has been set up to focus on support. fundamental research projects of national defense in the fields of biological crossing and disturbances. technologies. China’s civil-military merger is working to fundamentally transform civilian research into military applications.
Interestingly, technology-military-civilian integration projects were identified as key tasks in the September 2017 plan.
The national research and development (R&D) plan integrates the fields of biology with dual-use functionalities to accelerate the formation of new productivity and combat efficiency in scientific and technological achievements. The plan also aims to strengthen the capacity for military and civilian collaboration, innovation and scientific and technological implementation.
Studying the Chinese military’s interest in biology as an emerging area of war must be deliberate in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes infection with COVID-19. There are growing indications that the predatory coronavirus likely originated in a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The facility is known to conduct classified military research and cover it up, sending alarm bells on the murky reality of each of these Chinese laboratories. As public enterprises, they are operated and controlled entirely by the PLA or its subsidiary units. The fact that the Chinese Communist Party was able to use this as a biological weapon to start a biological war against the world can no longer be considered a conspiracy theory.
The road to national renewal
The 20-year backdrop put forward by Chinese military thinkers to emphasize the biological boundaries of war has become a defining feature of the scenario of what China might look like by 2050. Biological weapons and their use as disruptive technology may well pave the way for a dominant and controlling China as it carries out its grand strategy in Asia, achieving most, if not all, of its long-term goals.
In the contemporary context, China has ostensibly not shied away from employing as many means of warfare as possible, including the Chinese leadership’s emphasis on technological independence and indigenous innovation in the introductory chapter on innovation at 14e Five-year plan.
The plan names seven advanced technological areas in which it says the state should cultivate national capabilities through major national science and technology projects. They include next-generation artificial intelligence, quantum information, neuroscience and brain-inspired research, as well as genetics and biotechnology, among others.
To assess China’s grand strategy as national rejuvenation, the present (14e) and previous (13e) Five-year plans require careful evaluation. The corresponding links between the high-level political guidance and goals of the Chinese government with the activities and implementation on the ground need to be determined. Analyzing the components of China’s national diplomacy, economics, science and technology, and military affairs strategies will remain key as China pursues its goal of becoming militarily commander by 2050.
The CCP leadership under Xi Jinping has pursued an exceptional set of national policies to achieve the overarching goals of its grand strategy. Where does the SARS-CoV-2 virus from Wuhan and its humanitarian and economic fallout fit into this strategy? Have the long-term strategic goals defined by Beijing been successfully achieved?
Beijing’s decades of fixation on its win-win slogan seem to have been more than fulfilled in this case. Heightened perceptions of the long-debated Chinese threat also appear to be present.
Author: Dr. Monika Chansoria
Dr Monika Chansoria is a Principal Investigator at the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) in Tokyo. The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of the JIIA or any other organization with which the author is affiliated. She tweet @MonikaChansoria. Find more articles from Dr Chansoria here at JAPAN Before.
