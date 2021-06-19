Pence praised Cohn for Trump’s criticism of Charlottesville rally: book





Gary Cohn was “alarmed” by Trump’s response to the Charlottesville rally, according to a new book. Mike Pence is said to have praised Cohn after the economic adviser “offloaded” on Trump during the rally. WSJ reporter Michael C. Bender recounted Trump’s first term and what led to his defeat in 2020. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter.

As director of the National Economic Council, Gary Cohn was one of former President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers on economic policy issues.

However, after the 2017 white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., Which left counter-protester Heather Heyer dead and several injured, Cohn was unhappy with Trump’s response to the incident, according to an upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael. C. Bender.

The rally and its political ramifications were detailed in an excerpt from the book ‘Frankly We Did Win This Election’: The Inside Story of How Donald Trump Lost, ‘which was published in Politico magazine on Friday.

After the rally, Trump gave a polarizing response where he suggested that people on both sides of the racial divide had bad actors.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible this blatant manifestation of hatred, fanaticism and violence from many sides on many sides,” he said.

Cohn, who is Jewish, had become “disheartened” by Trump’s response to the Charlottesville rally, according to the book.

As Cohn stood close to Trump at an infrastructure press conference just days after the rally, he was “increasingly alarmed and uncomfortable” with the response, and later “relieved” on the former chair of the Oval Office, according to the book.

Bender reported that Cohn had informed Trump that his “lack of clarity had been detrimental to the country” and that it had created a pressured environment for White House staff.

Cohn then told Trump that he might have to step down, but no one in the room spoke to support him, including then-vice president Mike Pence, according to the book.

After the meeting was over, Cohn returned to his office and Pence appeared a few minutes later, with no Trump nearby.

“I’m proud of you,” Pence told Cohn on the doorstep of his office, according to the book.

After starting in administration in January 2017, Cohn left his post in April 2018.

During his tenure, Cohn oversaw the successful passage of Trump’s tax code overhaul, but clashed with the administration over tariffs on steel and aluminum.

While Cohn was opposed to the tariffs, Trump still put the new trade barriers in place.

“It has been an honor to serve my country and to adopt pro-growth economic policies for the benefit of the American people, especially the passage of historic tax reform,” Cohn said in announcing his decision to resign.

Trump praised Cohn for doing “a great job in driving our agenda” and “helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms.”

